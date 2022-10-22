Members of an elite Afghan commando unit trained by Britain and the US said they were approached with offers to join the Russian military in Ukraine, according to a report.Global affairs journal Foreign Policy reported that soldiers of the Afghanistan National Army Commando Corps – who were abandoned after fighting with the western coalition for years – had been scouted over WhatsApp and Signal to support the Kremlin’s war effort. Insiders think as many as 10,000 former commandos could be receptive to the offers as “they have nothing to lose” since the US and UK evacuation left them jobless,...

34 MINUTES AGO