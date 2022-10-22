Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
Detained New Zealanders Exit Iran
New Zealand said Wednesday two of its nationals had safely left Iran after being detained for several months. Officials gave few details and did not identify the couple involved, but media reports identified them as travel bloggers Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite. The pair last posted on their social media...
Voice of America
World Polio Day: Pakistan's Polio Problem Persists
Washington — Photos of Zarghoona Wadood sightseeing in Egypt with two other wheelchair-using women went viral last year in Pakistan, becoming a symbol of what women with disabilities can do. Wadood was just 7 months old when polio paralyzed her legs. Her parents didn’t know to get her vaccinated....
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘recruiting UK-trained Afghan commandos over WhatsApp’
Members of an elite Afghan commando unit trained by Britain and the US said they were approached with offers to join the Russian military in Ukraine, according to a report.Global affairs journal Foreign Policy reported that soldiers of the Afghanistan National Army Commando Corps – who were abandoned after fighting with the western coalition for years – had been scouted over WhatsApp and Signal to support the Kremlin’s war effort. Insiders think as many as 10,000 former commandos could be receptive to the offers as “they have nothing to lose” since the US and UK evacuation left them jobless,...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Voice of America
Islamic State Group Still Active in Southern Syria, Observers Say
Washington — Despite the heavy presence of Syrian and Russian forces in southern Syria, militants affiliated with the Islamic State group appear to be active in the region. Last week, local fighters, some of whom were affiliated with the Syrian government, carried out an operation targeting several hideouts belonging to IS operatives in a town in the southern province of Daraa. During the raid, at least six IS members were killed, and three houses used as IS operations centers were destroyed, according to local news reports.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:30 a.m.: At least two people were killed in gas station fire after a missile attack in Dnipro, according to Reuters. 4:15 a.m.: Europe's natural gas prices...
Voice of America
Security Forum Focuses on Stability Challenges in Africa
Diamniadio, Senegal — Policymakers from around the world met Monday and Tuesday in Senegal to discuss Africa's most pressing security challenges. This year, attendees of an annual conference focused on redefining the role international partners play in promoting stability in Africa. More than 1,000 people participated in the eighth...
Voice of America
Prominent Pakistan Journalist Killed by Police in Kenya
ISLAMABAD — One of Pakistan’s most prominent investigative journalists was shot dead in Kenya in what police described as “a case of mistaken identity,” police in the East African country and relatives confirmed Monday. Arshad Sharif, 50, was shot in the head Sunday night after his...
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
Killer Drones, Human Rights Stall Hopes of Iran Nuclear Deal
Ongoing global outrage continues with demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iranian police. And that outrage shifts toward the Islamic Republic as protesters chant death to the country’s Supreme Leader. But Iran’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine may be the biggest blow to reviving the so-called nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Contributor: Raha Majd.
Voice of America
Media, Opposition: Airstrike during Myanmar Concert Kills at Least 50
An airstrike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, an attack condemned by the United Nations and Western embassies. The jet strike late on Sunday in the northern...
Voice of America
Iran Releases Footage From Prison Fire, Adding to Mystery
Dubai — Iran released security footage Sunday that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates, an effort to clarify the government's narrative amid growing international pressure. The purported CCTV footage of the mayhem last weekend only...
Voice of America
Journalist Held on Spy Charge in Poland Takes Case to European Court
Madrid — In letters from prison, freelance journalist Pablo Gonzalez said that secret service agents told him to “eat flies or insects” if he wanted to keep up his protein levels. Gonzalez, who has been in custody in Poland for eight months — nearly entirely in solitary...
Voice of America
West Rejects Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Rhetoric
White House officials said Monday that the U.S. has "no reason to change our strategic nuclear posture" in response to Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to detonate such a device and blame it on Russia, as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. Moscow reiterated its claims Monday that it is...
