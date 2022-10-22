Football roundup: Krum grabs shutout as 3 other area squads fall
After Denton pulled out a close win against Frisco Memorial and Guyer notched an impressive blowout win over Allen on Thursday night, the other nine Denton-area schools were in action Friday.
The 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went a combined 5-6 in their Week 9 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had on-site coverage of a tough Ryan loss to Aledo, a key Argyle victory against Frisco Independence, Aubrey's district-clinching victory over Sanger and Lake Dallas' late collapse in a loss to Frisco Emerson.
