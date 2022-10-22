ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Get ready for the AA playoffs!

The Montana AA football playoff bracket was finally filled on Friday night. The myriad of possibilities all boiled down to the twelve remaining teams. Going into the week we knew who the four teams that would receive first-round byes were, we just needed to find out who would get the 1 and 2 seed on each side of the state.
