The Montana AA football playoff bracket was finally filled on Friday night. The myriad of possibilities all boiled down to the twelve remaining teams. Going into the week we knew who the four teams that would receive first-round byes were, we just needed to find out who would get the 1 and 2 seed on each side of the state.
Week 9 marked one of the best weekends for San Francisco high school football in recent memory, with St. Ignatius beating Mitty in the final seconds and Sacred Heart Cathedral beating Bellarmine. In the Academic Athletic Association (AAA), Washington beat Balboa to set up a showdown with Lincoln to decide first place.
The Moorpark College football team is building some momentum. Daniel Burke kicked a 46-yard field goal with 2:46 to play as the Raiders set school records for points in a game and margin of victory in Saturday night’s 74-0 win over visiting Los Angeles Pierce at Griffin Stadium. “Offense,...
