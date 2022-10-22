Read full article on original website
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
MIN@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 1st Star of the Week
Sabres alternate captain became 1st defenseman in NHL history to open season with goals in 5 straight games. With his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Coyotes score six, ease past Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice and had an assist when the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Clayton Keller had three assists and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (2-4-0) for his first win since Oct. 24, 2021, while with the Nashville Predators. He was claimed off waivers from them on Oct. 10.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
From Anton Lundell's early goal to Florida's shot-suppression skills, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over the Islanders. The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
NHL
Kessel sets NHL ironman record in Golden Knights win against Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Phil Kessel played his 990th consecutive NHL game, breaking the record held by Keith Yandle, and scored his 400th goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday. "Isn't that ironic how it works out," Golden...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
Blackhawks hold off Panthers for fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for their fourth straight win, 4-2 against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Tuesday. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored, and Alex Stalock made 29 saves for Chicago (4-2-0),...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
NHL
Kraken defeat Sabres, end Dahlin's goal streak at five
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the opening period and won at home for the first time this season, 5-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Jamie Oleksiak, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong each scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken...
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
The young netminder, who played college hockey at BU, looks to go 5-0-0 There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University.
NHL
Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY
New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
