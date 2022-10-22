Read full article on original website
AULET SELECTED 2022 SETTER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Setting in volleyball is equivalent to a quarterback in football, or a point guard in basketball. No one touches the ball more than any of these positions. Their job is to put every one of their teammates in a position to succeed. It takes someone special to be an elite setter. The YSN family is riddled with exceptional players who take that role on their shoulders. Whether they’re part of 6-2 offense splitting with another setter, or run a 5-1 and bare all the responsibility, having a good athlete in that position is crucial. We are proud to announce that we have selected Mineral Ridge’s Samantha Aulet as the 2022 setter of the year!
HITCHCOCK NOTORIOUS FOR MAKING BIG PLAYS
JEFFERSON OH- The last name Hitchcock rings through the halls of Jefferson Area High School. The latest installment of the legacy is current senior Grant Hitchcock. Grant has had an immaculate career at Jefferson at the helm of the Falcons offense. His brother Lucas ran the show, and in 2015 became the program’s leading scorer. Grant spent the year chasing his brother’s record. Now he has the bragging rights as he’s shattered his brother’s record with over 3,500 career passing yards.
BURNEY’S THE BOSS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have made it to Week 11 of the high school football season, and they hope that this is just the beginning of what could be a long playoff run. Senior Will Burney has been one of the biggest playmakers during his four years at Ursuline, and the Irish will need to lean on his leadership and experience throughout this playoff run. Will has over 400 yards receiving and 4 TD’s this year for Ursuline, while also being a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 10) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- We have reached Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Ursuline Irish will start their journey that will hopefully end with a state title. The Irish, who moved up to Division III this year after making it to the Division IV state championship game a year ago, are hoping for a different outcome. The Irish led Clinton Massie 28-7 in the third quarter of last year’s title bout before giving up 22-straight points and falling in heartbreaking fashion 29-28. The Irish open up the playoffs at Stambaugh Stadium on Friday night as they will host the Hawken Hawks. Both teams finished the regular season with 8-2 records.
CARDINALS IMPRESS IN SEMIFINAL MATCHUP
CANFIELD OH- Canfield continued their successful season in a District Semi-Final Match on Monday night against Streetsboro. It was a shutout victory for the Cardinals as they grounded the Rockets 4-0. Canfield outshot Streetsboro 17-2. Canfield goals were scored by Maci Toporcer, Kiara Reynolds and Hanna Wahib who netted a...
SCRAMBLING FOR STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS, OH- From the fairway to the gridiron, Struthers standouts Chaz Ekoniak and Brady Clyde have set the expectation for area dual-sport student-athletes. Ekoniak is a birdie machine on the links, owning local golf championships for the last few years and becoming one of the area’s most dangerous receivers on Friday nights.
POLAND CLINCHES CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET
POLAND OH- The Bulldogs claimed a spot in the District Championship with their win over United on Monday night. The win was a complete effort, the Bulldogs defense earned the shutout, and the offense found ways to score. Poland won by a final of 3-0. Scoring for the Bulldogs balanced...
VIKINGS GRAB LAST SECOND OVERTIME GOAL TO ADVANCE
ATWATER OH- The Vikings hosted the Badger Braves in the district semifinal Monday night and came out on top 3-2 in overtime. In a back-and-forth battle, the game ended 2-2 at the end of regulation and moved to overtime, where the golden goal rule was in effect. With seven seconds left, Kaira English received a pass from Kayla Turcsak and drove up the right side of the field, and found the back of the net as time expired, moving the Vikings into the district final for the first time since 2012.
MCDONALD PACKS UP FOR BIG TITLE GAME
LISBON OH- McDonald spent their Tuesday night grinding their way to a big win in the District Semifinals. The Blue Devils were matched up with 8th seeded Dalton. The Bulldogs are historically successful and fought like crazy. McDonald pushed their way to a four set victory. (25-22 19-25 25-15 25-22)
RESERVE RUNS THE SHOW IN DISTRICT SEMIS
COLUMBIANA OH- The reigning district champion Western Reserve Blue Devils punched their ticket to another district championship on Tuesday night. They came out on top in a four set battle with Southern Local. (25-12 20-25 25-15 25-22) Alyvia hughes had 22 kills 18 digs and 3 aces Lisa Eichert had...
NOTHING STOPS THE RAMS FROM GETTING IN TO DISTRICTS
KIRTLAND OH- Mineral Ridge had a sizeable road trip for their sectional final on Saturday. It didn’t bother them too much though as the Rams went to Kirtland and swept Wickliffe on a neutral floor. (25-23 25-14 25-17) Faith Schneider led the Rams offense by finishing with 13 kills....
