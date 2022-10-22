EAST PALESTINE OH- Setting in volleyball is equivalent to a quarterback in football, or a point guard in basketball. No one touches the ball more than any of these positions. Their job is to put every one of their teammates in a position to succeed. It takes someone special to be an elite setter. The YSN family is riddled with exceptional players who take that role on their shoulders. Whether they’re part of 6-2 offense splitting with another setter, or run a 5-1 and bare all the responsibility, having a good athlete in that position is crucial. We are proud to announce that we have selected Mineral Ridge’s Samantha Aulet as the 2022 setter of the year!

