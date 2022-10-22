Read full article on original website
Death of Las Vegas personality ‘Buffalo Jim’ being explored by Netflix crime show
James "Buffalo Jim" Barrier was a well-known and colorful Las Vegas character who was found dead in a motel room on Boulder Highway in 2008.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas had among highest homicide rates in 2021, FBI data says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new crime data report from the FBI, Las Vegas had one of the highest homicide rates in the country in 2021. According to the report, Las Vegas ranked 7th among the largest cities in America with 152 homicides in 2021. The FBI...
Fox5 KVVU
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says. A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. 9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says. A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s...
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
2news.com
Las Vegas billboard put up to find ‘genuine psychic’ in bizarre experiment
A billboard has been erected in Las Vegas looking for a ‘genuine psychic’. The sign which is located on East Tropicana Ave reads ‘Psychic wanted, you know where to apply, but doesn’t provide any additional information as to who should be contacted or where to ‘apply’.
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Craig Road at Bravita. The officials reported that at around 5:06 p.m. a black Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle. The officials confirmed that the motorcyclist died at...
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says. A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center. Updated: 10 hours ago. St. Jude’s Ranch...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
What’s next for shuttered resort near Las Vegas Strip?
During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.
Couple accused of 2017 killing featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
On October 2017, Las Vegas Metro police found a crime scene linking Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, to the death of Daniel Rathbun.
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of ramming car while 2-year-old was inside her SUV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of intentionally ramming her ex's car after an argument while their 2-year-old child was seated in her SUV last week, according to an arrest report. Solentino Kimberly Reyno, 27, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect and injuring or...
getnews.info
Smith Plastic Surgery Launch a New Website Detailing Everything People Need to Know about the Doctor’s Office
A company’s website plays a vital role for the team and its clients. Smith Plastic Surgery is excited to launch its new website, which is detailed and has all the information a person needs. Las Vegas, NV – October 24, 2022 – Smith Plastic Surgery is a highly experienced...
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
