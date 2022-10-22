ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
WRAL News

Holliday: NC State needs to pick up pace of offensive evolution

ACC Network analyst Mark Richt watched NC State’s Jack Chambers at Syracuse and flashed back to his days as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. In 1992 the Seminoles had a “too small” quarterback named Charlie Ward. “We thought about benching him,” Richt said, “but the backup wasn’t any good.” So Richt and Coach Bobby Bowden changed FSU’s offense to capitalize on Ward’s exceptional quickness and his ability to throw on the run. They also pushed the tempo in between plays.
dukebasketballreport.com

A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year

There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
WRAL News

(4) Middle Creek takes down (13) Green Hope in 4A second round

Cary, N.C. — The 4th-seeded Middle Creek Mustangs hosted and swept the 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons in the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The two teams split their regular season meetings as Southwest Wake Athletic conference rivals, and a playoff tiebreaker was a fitting end to the season series.
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
