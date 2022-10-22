Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
Terquavion Smith explains the real reason why he turned down the NBA to return to NC State
Triangle area college basketball fans know Terquavion Smith, but the nation is going to after this year. The NC State sophomore was named to the Jerry West Award watch list and is on the preseason All-ACC first team. After averaging 16.3 points per game as a freshman, many fans thought...
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
Holliday: NC State needs to pick up pace of offensive evolution
ACC Network analyst Mark Richt watched NC State’s Jack Chambers at Syracuse and flashed back to his days as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. In 1992 the Seminoles had a “too small” quarterback named Charlie Ward. “We thought about benching him,” Richt said, “but the backup wasn’t any good.” So Richt and Coach Bobby Bowden changed FSU’s offense to capitalize on Ward’s exceptional quickness and his ability to throw on the run. They also pushed the tempo in between plays.
dukebasketballreport.com
A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year
There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
Defending 4A champion Green Level sweeps D.H. Conley in rematch of last year's regional final
Greenville, N.C. — Green Level's volleyball team swept D.H. Conley on the road to advance to the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs. This was a rematch of the 2021 4A eastern regional final. Green Level edged Conley in five sets last year and went on to sweep Ardrey Kell in the state championship game.
Here are the start times for the third round of the volleyball state playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — The third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, with games held at the higher seed. HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
(4) Middle Creek takes down (13) Green Hope in 4A second round
Cary, N.C. — The 4th-seeded Middle Creek Mustangs hosted and swept the 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons in the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The two teams split their regular season meetings as Southwest Wake Athletic conference rivals, and a playoff tiebreaker was a fitting end to the season series.
Idle UNC up one spot, NC State down one in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Carolina hosts Pitt this Saturday. The Tar Heels didn't play this Saturday, neither did NC State who fell one spot to No. 24. Wake Forest moved up three spots to No. 10 after beating Boston College 43-15.
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
Country star, Garner native Scotty McCreery announces birth of his first child
RALEIGH, N.C. — Country music star and Garner’s own American Idol Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi announced the birth of their first child, a son Merrick Avery McCreery, born Monday at 4:34 a.m. in Raleigh. “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
