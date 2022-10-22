Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE SmackDown Results, Oct 21: Uncle Howdy Introduces Himself, Uso Attacks Logan Paul, Women’s Tag Titles Defended
Following their brawl last week on SmackDown, this week’s show kicked off with Sheamus and Solo Sikoa looking to settle their differences one-on-one. Sikoa targetted Sheamus’ injured arm throughout the match and The Bloodline was able to neutralize The Brawling Brutes before Sikoa picked up the win following The Spinning Solo.
Tristen Nash, son of WWE star Kevin Nash, dead at 26
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash, has died, according to a statement shared on behalf of the Nash family.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus
The most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Solo Sikoa defeat Sheamus in singles action, with interference from The Bloodline aiding the young star in defeating the grizzled veteran. However, what happened after the match led to WWE reporting that Sheamus suffered an injury on the company's official Twitter account.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk’s Return, Bray Wyatt Faction Members, Goldberg’s Contract
Former ROH Tag Team Expected to Be Part of Wyatt 6. Bray Wyatt has taken over WWE since his return to the company back at Extreme Rules and many fans are still looking for clues regarding his stable members. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the company is...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Possibly Reverting To Previous Character
Welcome back? There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last few months, including several wrestlers changing gimmicks or characters. Some of them have become new versions while others have reverted more towards what they have done in the past. That might be the case with another star and it is something that fans have been wanting for a long time now.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
