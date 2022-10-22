COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO