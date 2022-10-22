Read full article on original website
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Columbia Police shut down Lyon Street in response to barricade incident
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then...
Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School
COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
Fire behind Walmart on Grindstone Parkway contained, but still burning
COLUMBIA — Firefighters were back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia Monday morning. Officials told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon. Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said...
Red Cross helps Jefferson City family displaced by fire
JEFFERSON CITY − A family was displaced after a structure fire in Jefferson City Monday night. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the the 800 block of McCarty Street around 8 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the back of a small, two-story residence, and crews were able...
Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
Multiple downed power, communication lines reported across Boone County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications reported multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. BCJC urged drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.
Derby Ridge Elementary briefly evacuated after possible gas odor
COLUMBIA − Derby Ridge Elementary students and staff are now back in the classroom after a brief evacuation for a possible gas odor in the building Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to parents. Emergency officials and district security investigated and gave the all clear after about 45...
Prescription drug take back events scheduled throughout Boone County this weekend
BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Office will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back events this Saturday and Sunday. This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency. By participating in this event, the community can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications appropriately.
Cole County EMS headquarters renderings
Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
MDC searching for poachers in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters
JEFFERSON CITY — The architectural firm designing the new EMS headquarters for Cole County released preliminary designs of the building on Monday. The new building will be located at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City. The renderings, designed by Architects Alliance, consist of approximately...
Wooldridge community works to assess and rebuild after devastating fire
WOOLDRIDGE — The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon...
Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity
COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
Final flight departs from original COU terminal
COLUMBIA- Beginning Wednesday, all inbound and outbound flights to Columbia Regional Airport will operate at the new terminal. The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) departed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3524) was scheduled to arrive at 8:50 p.m.
Former Phi Gamma Delta members charged with hazing make court appearances
COLUMBIA - A handful of former MU Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members appeared virtually for proceedings at the Boone County Courthouse Monday. This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident last October.
'It was our first home': Wooldridge families lose homes in fast moving fire
WOOLDRIDGE - Over 50 agencies responded to a fire in the small village of Wooldridge in Cooper County over the weekend. On Sunday, families in the area returned to see what was left of their homes and property. William Knox returned to his Wooldridge home early Sunday afternoon after evacuating...
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage
Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
