Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia Police shut down Lyon Street in response to barricade incident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School

COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Red Cross helps Jefferson City family displaced by fire

JEFFERSON CITY − A family was displaced after a structure fire in Jefferson City Monday night. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the the 800 block of McCarty Street around 8 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the back of a small, two-story residence, and crews were able...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Derby Ridge Elementary briefly evacuated after possible gas odor

COLUMBIA − Derby Ridge Elementary students and staff are now back in the classroom after a brief evacuation for a possible gas odor in the building Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to parents. Emergency officials and district security investigated and gave the all clear after about 45...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Cole County EMS headquarters renderings

Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday

COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
KOMU

MDC searching for poachers in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge community works to assess and rebuild after devastating fire

WOOLDRIDGE — The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity

COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Final flight departs from original COU terminal

COLUMBIA- Beginning Wednesday, all inbound and outbound flights to Columbia Regional Airport will operate at the new terminal. The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) departed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3524) was scheduled to arrive at 8:50 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage

Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
COLUMBIA, MO

