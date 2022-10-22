ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Sends Stark Warning to Belarus Against Joining War

Ukraine has sent a stark warning to Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko last week reignited fears that his military could join Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video appeal on Friday urging Belarus not to join Russia's war against Ukraine, warning that they would retaliate if it does.

