ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
COLUMBUS, GA
etxview.com

Entertainment district expands in Alexander City

The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
ABBEVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
WTVM

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal

Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holding hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Job seekers in the medical field may want to pay a visit to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, for a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a press release from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, there will be open interviews for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy