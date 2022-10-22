Read full article on original website
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A devoted Auburn man gets his due for a life well-lived
I believe it was 1971 when I met Steve Wilson for the first time. He was a junior linebacker at Auburn and I was the sports editor (and sports staff) at The Huntsville News, two years into what would be become my life’s work. Wilson had been a standout...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
etxview.com
Entertainment district expands in Alexander City
The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
WTVM
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
‘He is the greatest athlete to walk the Earth’: Auburn legend Bo Jackson’s life chronicled in new book
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — To those who never got the opportunity to see Bo Jackson play with their own two eyes, the stories you hear regarding him almost sound like fiction. Jeff Pearlman, a sportswriter from New York, is the author of the new book “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal
Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holding hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Job seekers in the medical field may want to pay a visit to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, for a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a press release from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, there will be open interviews for […]
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
