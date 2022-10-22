DC has tough state soccer matchup at BG

Daviess County’s Ahmed Abdullahi sends a crossing pass against North Oldham on Tuesday night during the first round of the Boys Soccer State Tournament at Deer Park. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Bowling Green will have the ability to present multiple offensive challenges to Daviess County in their KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament round of 8 match.

The Purples have three talented goal scorers that DC will have to defend on Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High. The match kicks off at 3 p.m.