Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
capecoddaily.com
Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team
BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings would like to thank Brink’s for donating an armored vehicle to the BCSO which has been upfitted for use by the BCSO and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council for their regional SWAT teams. The CCRLEC, a collaboration between the 15 police departments on the Cape, the BCSO and the […] The post Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Police Announce New Comfort Dog Program
DENNIS –The Dennis Police Department recently announced it’s putting a Comfort Dog K9 Program in place with the arrival of K9 Winnie. The two-year-old black Labrador Retriever is an American Kennel Club Certified therapy dog. Officer Kathleen Keating, who has served on the Dennis Police for over two decades, is K9 Winnie’s handler. The department […] The post Dennis Police Announce New Comfort Dog Program appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
'Trail of blood' part of investigation into Falmouth stabbing
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was seriously injured late Monday in a stabbing in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police received a 911 call at 11:29 p.m. about a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person seriously injured. Officials said a trail of blood led...
capeandislands.org
'My situation is dire': Tenants of Eastman building face Monday deadline to vacate apartments
In a case drawing attention as a symbol of Cape Cod’s expensive housing market, tenants in the low-priced apartments above Eastman’s Hardware in Falmouth say they can’t find housing they can afford when the new landlord forces them out. The deadline is looming Monday for them to...
capecoddaily.com
MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps
BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway […] The post MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill
OSTERVILLE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Osterville around 2:45 PM Monday. A broken thermometer reportedly caused a mercury spill at a residence on Oak Ridge Road. No injuries were reported. The post Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
cnyhomepage.com
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
ABC6.com
Police find Dartmouth woman who was reported missing from assisted living facility
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police have found a woman who was reported missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday. Police said Linda Santos, 66, was found Tuesday evening and is safe. Santos was reported missing from an assisted living facility around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
capecoddaily.com
Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring
BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials. From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One lane […] The post Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Makes Thousands of COVID Test Kits Available
SANDWICH – Thousands of coronavirus testing kits are being made available to Sandwich residents. Multiple locations across the town will be offering the 6,000 total kits. Those with expired tests are especially urged to pick up new kits. Tests can be picked up during normal office hours at the Sandwich Health Department, the Sandwich Nursing […] The post Sandwich Makes Thousands of COVID Test Kits Available appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car
Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
newbedfordguide.com
“I’m outraged, feel betrayed by how the New Bedford Public School system is handling our kids!”
“I’m outraged and I feel betrayed by our school system’s handling of our children. I know most reading this have had an experience where they have felt betrayed and spent the day worrying about their child’s safety due to a lack of protocol and more attention paid to sweeping things under the rug than handling situations properly.
Comments / 0