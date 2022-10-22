ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team

BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings would like to thank Brink’s for donating an armored vehicle to the BCSO which has been upfitted for use by the BCSO and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council for their regional SWAT teams. The CCRLEC, a collaboration between the 15 police departments on the Cape, the BCSO and the […] The post Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Dennis Police Announce New Comfort Dog Program

DENNIS –The Dennis Police Department recently announced it’s putting a Comfort Dog K9 Program in place with the arrival of K9 Winnie. The two-year-old black Labrador Retriever is an American Kennel Club Certified therapy dog. Officer Kathleen Keating, who has served on the Dennis Police for over two decades, is K9 Winnie’s handler. The department […] The post Dennis Police Announce New Comfort Dog Program appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
WCVB

'Trail of blood' part of investigation into Falmouth stabbing

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was seriously injured late Monday in a stabbing in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police received a 911 call at 11:29 p.m. about a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person seriously injured. Officials said a trail of blood led...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps

BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway […] The post MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill

OSTERVILLE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Osterville around 2:45 PM Monday. A broken thermometer reportedly caused a mercury spill at a residence on Oak Ridge Road. No injuries were reported. The post Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
cnyhomepage.com

Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
RAYNHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring

BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials. From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One lane […] The post Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sandwich Makes Thousands of COVID Test Kits Available

SANDWICH – Thousands of coronavirus testing kits are being made available to Sandwich residents. Multiple locations across the town will be offering the 6,000 total kits. Those with expired tests are especially urged to pick up new kits. Tests can be picked up during normal office hours at the Sandwich Health Department, the Sandwich Nursing […] The post Sandwich Makes Thousands of COVID Test Kits Available appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA

