Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Documentary-Style Short Series, 'About Time For Yourself… With Ellen'

Well, that was a quick hiatus! After nearly two decades, Ellen DeGeneres wrapped up her Emmy-winning talk show this past May, but she revealed on Friday, October 21, that she's already making her return to showbiz.

Starting on Saturday, October 22, the star will debut a new episode each week of About Time For Yourself… With Ellen, a docuseries that follows the comedian as she tries to tackles new hobbies.

"Lately, I've been taking some time for just myself, away from the cameras, and I've been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I've been doing with you," she explained in a preview, then mentioning wife Portia de Rossi." And so I yelled, 'Portia, get the camera,' so I thanked Portia for doing this. Great job, so far."

The short-style series, which released an official synopsis, will see the actress, 64, being introduced to things like crocheting and bird watching.

"After stepping out of the spotlight of her iconic talk show, Ellen is trying something bold and new — being unemployed. In the wake of the Great Resignation, she's reconnecting with her audience who may also have more time on their hands, and if not, could certainly use some," the summary revealed. "In this new series shot at her home, Ellen shares her own attempts to try new things and make a little me time in her own very Ellen way."

The new venture, which will drop on her YouTube channel, may be her attempt to get back on the public's good side, as within the last few years, she's been accused of creating a "toxic" work environment on the set of her talk show, with more than two dozen staffers making allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct, intimidation, racism and more.

She made an apology and told the audience that everyone involved was taking the claims "very seriously," with a few producers even getting the axe.

"There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day," the Finding Nemo star confessed in a subsequent interview. "I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice."