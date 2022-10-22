Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market.Berlin will check with the European Union's executive commission whether the plan approved by the German government is in line with EU laws and would proceed with legislation only if it gets the green light, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Lauterbach said the new rules could serve "as a model for Europe. Realistically, they won't take effect before 2024, he said. The...

