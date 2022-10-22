Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
US News and World Report
Japan Says Yellen Respects Its Decision Not to Disclose Any FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Japan's stance of not disclosing whether it had intervened in the foreign exchange market, Japan's top currency diplomat said on Wednesday, adding he was in close touch with the United States every day. Masato Kanda made the comment after domestic media reported...
US News and World Report
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats
Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market.Berlin will check with the European Union's executive commission whether the plan approved by the German government is in line with EU laws and would proceed with legislation only if it gets the green light, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Lauterbach said the new rules could serve "as a model for Europe. Realistically, they won't take effect before 2024, he said. The...
US News and World Report
Two New Zealanders Detained in Iran Allowed to Leave
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Two New Zealanders detained in Iran for the last few months have recently been allowed to leave the country, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier on Tuesday said in a video broadcast live on...
US News and World Report
World Bank Warns Solomon Islands of Unsustainable Debt Without Reform
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands will need to implement fiscal reforms such as alterations to its tax system and more efficient public spending or its debt levels may become unsustainable, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday. With the Solomon Islands implementing a large public investment programme...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Plans to Meet Biden in G20 Summit
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such...
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Helping Haiti Get Bullet-Proof Vests for Its Police
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation...
US News and World Report
Singapore Central Bank Proposes Measures on Crypto Trading, Stablecoin
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank has put forward proposals for new regulatory measures on cryptocurrency trading and stablecoins, in a bid to reduce the risk of consumer harm from the volatility of the industry. The measures published in two consultation papers on Wednesday include not allowing businesses to lend...
US News and World Report
Amid Oil Spat, White House Welcomes Saudi Moves on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday welcomed moves taken by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia as President Joe Biden ponders how tough to be against the Saudis for joining an oil output cut. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his...
US News and World Report
Biden Targets Nicaragua's Gold in New Move Against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.N. Could Administer Over $3 Billion in Funds to Aid Venezuela - Sources
WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan politicians are discussing proposals for a fund that could release over $3 billion to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela through the United Nations, in a process that also involves officials from the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, according to nine people close to the talks. The proposals...
US News and World Report
Global Economy Approaching a Recession, Central Banks Unchained - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation. One bright spot is that most major economies already in a recession or heading into...
US News and World Report
Moscow Barbers Describe Fight for Survival as Mobilisation Cuts Staff and Customers
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Faced with a sharp drop in clients since Russia began mobilising men to fight in Ukraine, Moscow barber Artemiy Zolotorevsky is learning to cut women's hair to keep his business afloat. With hundreds of thousands of men having joined the army or fled Russia in the last...
