Lawrenceville, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four

SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season

Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event. Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns

CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Ethan Washington commits to Army football

North Gwinnett quarterback Ethan Washington will play his college football for the U.S. Military Academy after committing Sunday to the Army Black Knights. Washington, who also plays basketball at North, has been out his senior season with a knee injury. As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder threw for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 383 yards and four more scores.
SUWANEE, GA

