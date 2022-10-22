Read full article on original website
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Missing West Michigan family was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula
A missing West Michigan family showed up in surveillance footage at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday, just one day after relatives last had contact with them.
