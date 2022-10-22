I grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987. I was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in 2011 and retired in2015 as a technical sergeant. My singing journey began in the crib. As a child I sang in my church choir and at school. My most meaningful performance was for President Barack Obama at MacDill in 2014. I’m in my 10th season singing the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning and it’s magic every single time. I’ve also sung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays and Rowdies, as well as the Orlando Magic.

