Sarasota, FL

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey: Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer

I grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987. I was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in 2011 and retired in2015 as a technical sergeant. My singing journey began in the crib. As a child I sang in my church choir and at school. My most meaningful performance was for President Barack Obama at MacDill in 2014. I’m in my 10th season singing the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning and it’s magic every single time. I’ve also sung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays and Rowdies, as well as the Orlando Magic.
Choral Artists start season with songs of prayer and consolation

When Choral Artists of Sarasota elected to begin their season with a program centered around prayer and consolation, the group had never heard of a potential hurricane named Ian. Now, after a near-miss in Sarasota and a direct hit on communities like Fort Myers, Choral Artists is donating 10% of...
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
Sarasota Ballet moves boldly into the future with 'Premieres'

For the past 15 years, under the leadership of director Iain Webb, the Sarasota Ballet has been touted as the company preserving the history and integrity of classical ballet, specifically the work of Sir Frederick Ashton. This past weekend the company opened the 2022-2023 Season and proved they are also...
Dignitaries open The Bay

City, county, state dignitaries and even one from Washington took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many of them dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Selby orchids exhibit celebrates vibrant photography

It's an orchid blown up even bigger than your head. But in reality, it might be even smaller than a baby's pinky nail. "Capturing the Perfect Shot," the latest exhibit at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, celebrates the stunning diversity of orchids and also the painstaking work conducted by volunteers in the interest of documentation and classification.
Longboat approves initial requests to build on long-empty land

Residential development plans are moving ahead for a commercially zoned vacant lot on Gulf of Mexico Drive that was the subject of a two townwide density referendums, the second of which gained voter approval in 2019. Long referred to as the Mote property, in reference to previous owner Mote Scientific...
Town approves first reading of changes to procurement rules

Faxed-in price quotes are out. So are computer bulletin boards that vendors can post bids on. The world of municipal-government purchasing at Longboat Key Town Hall, in fact, is changing so fast with the times that the word "purchasing" will soon be persona non grata. Town commissioners last week got...
