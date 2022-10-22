Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
tampamagazines.com
Sonya Bryson-Kirksey: Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer
I grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987. I was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in 2011 and retired in2015 as a technical sergeant. My singing journey began in the crib. As a child I sang in my church choir and at school. My most meaningful performance was for President Barack Obama at MacDill in 2014. I’m in my 10th season singing the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning and it’s magic every single time. I’ve also sung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays and Rowdies, as well as the Orlando Magic.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch car show features an Excalibur packed with family memories
It was in 1973, the year it was built, that an Excalibur Phaeton was about to get the acid test from Ken Donovan Sr. Donovan had driven from his home in Clearwater to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to pick up the specially built car that was the rage among celebrities. He bought it for his wife, Dolores.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County declines rezone for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to drop consideration of giving a business corridor overlay designation to a strip of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch from Fruitville Road north to Blue Lake Road. Commissioners originally were set to decide whether to grant the business corridor overlay designation for both that...
Longboat Observer
Choral Artists start season with songs of prayer and consolation
When Choral Artists of Sarasota elected to begin their season with a program centered around prayer and consolation, the group had never heard of a potential hurricane named Ian. Now, after a near-miss in Sarasota and a direct hit on communities like Fort Myers, Choral Artists is donating 10% of...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Longboat Observer
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Ballet moves boldly into the future with 'Premieres'
For the past 15 years, under the leadership of director Iain Webb, the Sarasota Ballet has been touted as the company preserving the history and integrity of classical ballet, specifically the work of Sir Frederick Ashton. This past weekend the company opened the 2022-2023 Season and proved they are also...
Longboat Observer
Dignitaries open The Bay
City, county, state dignitaries and even one from Washington took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many of them dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available
Longboat Observer
Selby orchids exhibit celebrates vibrant photography
It's an orchid blown up even bigger than your head. But in reality, it might be even smaller than a baby's pinky nail. "Capturing the Perfect Shot," the latest exhibit at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, celebrates the stunning diversity of orchids and also the painstaking work conducted by volunteers in the interest of documentation and classification.
Longboat Observer
Longboat approves initial requests to build on long-empty land
Residential development plans are moving ahead for a commercially zoned vacant lot on Gulf of Mexico Drive that was the subject of a two townwide density referendums, the second of which gained voter approval in 2019. Long referred to as the Mote property, in reference to previous owner Mote Scientific...
Multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring in St. Pete stopped, police said
St. Petersburg Police said a joint operation with multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement departments and FDLE brought to a violent drug trafficking operation to an end.
Longboat Observer
Town approves first reading of changes to procurement rules
Faxed-in price quotes are out. So are computer bulletin boards that vendors can post bids on. The world of municipal-government purchasing at Longboat Key Town Hall, in fact, is changing so fast with the times that the word "purchasing" will soon be persona non grata. Town commissioners last week got...
