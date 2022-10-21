ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors debut Run TMC throwback uniforms against Nuggets on Friday

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJozz_0iibYVkH00
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

After raising a new championship banner and opening their title defense with a victory on Tuesday against the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors hosted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Although the Warriors won’t be receiving rings at a special ceremony on Friday, the court and uniforms will look a little different at Chase Center on Friday night.

The Warriors are set to debut their highly anticipated throwback Run TMC edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Along with their Run TMC era jersey, the court at Chase Center will get a makeover when the team wears their throwback uniforms.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Via @CjHolmes22 on Twitter:

Led by Golden State legends Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway, the Warriors previously wore the same blue and gold jerseys from 1988-97.

The Warriors will meet the Nuggets in San Francisco at 7 p.m. PT on Friday night. For more information on how to watch the game, click here.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Phoenix plays conference rival Golden State

Golden State Warriors (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Golden State will play on Tuesday. Phoenix finished 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 at home last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy