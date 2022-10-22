ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Volleyball Falls 3-0 To Brockport In Final SUNYAC Match

RECORDS: Brockport (18-5, 8-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (11-9, 4-5 SUNYAC) Eden Harrison (Eldersburg, MD/Century) led the Bengals with 7 kills on the day. Jenna Hugenschmidt (Clarence Center, NY/Clarence) registered 8 digs. HOW IT HAPPENED. Brockport had total control the first set, setting up a 16-10 advantage. Buffalo State attempted to...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native

Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
BROCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester author to hold book signing at Lift Bridge

Rochester author Clarissa J. Markiewicz will be signing copies of her new mystery, The Paramour Pawn, as well as her Christmas novel, Christmas In Whimsy, at Lift Bridge Book Shop on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 2 p.m. Just in time for the spooky season, The Paramour Pawn, set...
ROCHESTER, NY
foodgressing.com

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
HENRIETTA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
BUFFALO, NY

