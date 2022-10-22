Read full article on original website
‘Medicle:’ Rochester med student makes ‘Wordle’ spinoff game
The game has the user guess five-letter words used in medicine.
Buffalo State Athletics
Volleyball Falls 3-0 To Brockport In Final SUNYAC Match
RECORDS: Brockport (18-5, 8-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (11-9, 4-5 SUNYAC) Eden Harrison (Eldersburg, MD/Century) led the Bengals with 7 kills on the day. Jenna Hugenschmidt (Clarence Center, NY/Clarence) registered 8 digs. HOW IT HAPPENED. Brockport had total control the first set, setting up a 16-10 advantage. Buffalo State attempted to...
westsidenewsny.com
New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native
Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Football Frenzy: Victor tops McQuaid, Brockport wins thriller
Blue Devils top Rangers in Port Bowl on last-minute touchdown
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester author to hold book signing at Lift Bridge
Rochester author Clarissa J. Markiewicz will be signing copies of her new mystery, The Paramour Pawn, as well as her Christmas novel, Christmas In Whimsy, at Lift Bridge Book Shop on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 2 p.m. Just in time for the spooky season, The Paramour Pawn, set...
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from final trip of the year
Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that provides the "trip of a lifetime" to veterans that live in the Rochester area.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Webster Central School District investigates after 3 students allegedly wore blackface to a football game
The Webster Central School District said they are gathering information and inviting citizens to reach out to the school district as they continue investigating the situation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Comedian’s Take On Living In Buffalo Is Way Too Accurate [VIDEO]
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
