thecryptocurrencypost.net
CZ Says Binance is Investing Heavily in DeFi
Changpeng Zhao “CZ,” the CEO and founder of Binance, announced the news on Twitter that his business is making a significant investment in DeFi. Since the beginning of its operation, Binance has established a strong reputation among crypto community members. The conversation that was first brought to light...
Benefits of Cryptocurrency Lending
Cryptocurrency Lending is the new trend in finance. It allows you to get your hands on some serious cash without going through all the hassles of selling your cryptocurrency and paying taxes. But how does it work? And what are the top advantages of cryptocurrency lending?. Let's find out!. How...
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Doubles Down on Crypto With Hiring Spree of 100 Employees: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is reportedly doubling down on digital assets by looking to expand its crypto unit. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Fidelity Investments is expanding the hiring spree it sparked in May by looking to add 100 new members to its crypto workforce, bringing the total number of employees in its virtual assets division to around 500.
cryptopotato.com
Transition in NFT Markets as Opensea’s Monopoly Diminishes: Report
Opeasea’s dominance as the largest and most-used NFT trading platform may not last long. Last year’s NFT gold rush marked the ascent of OpenSea into a $13 billion company, but its competitors have been increasingly capturing market share. A new report suggests the transition of a previously monopolistic...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Bitcoin miner at center of lawsuit now $57M in debt, borrowing options shrink
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The owner of a Limestone Bitcoin mine — who along with BrightRidge is being sued by Washington County — owes its creditors $57.4 million and no longer has guaranteed access to additional funds from them. GRIID, the parent company of Bitcoin mine operator...
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Community Approves Coinbase USDC Custody Proposal
As expected given the early returns last week, the MakerDAO community has approved a proposal to custody as much as $1.6 billion in USD Coin (USDC) with Coinbase Prime. "This proposed collaboration with Coinbase (COIN) follows an approved signal of intent by the MakerDAO community to increasingly invest Maker’s collateral into short-term bonds," said MakerDAO's Jennifer Senhaji in a statement.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
CoinTelegraph
Volumes on crypto investment products drop to 2-year low: CoinShares
On Oct 24, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investment products saw $5 million worth of cumulative outflows last week in a continuation of what it calls an “apathetic period” that began in September 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH) Billionaire Whale Addresses Accumulated Over $4.5 Billion Since Last Month, Data Shows
Data from the Ethereum ($ETH) blockchain has shown that billionaire whale addresses, with at least 1 million $ETH in their balances, have accumulated a whopping 3.5 million coins over the past month, meaning their holdings moved up 14% in that period. According to on-chain analytics Santiment, this means that since...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
dailyhodl.com
Tesla Holds On to $218,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio in Third Quarter After Selling Off a Portion in Q2
Electric carmaker Tesla is keeping all the Bitcoin (BTC) left in its holding after dumping a sizable amount of the king crypto asset earlier this year. Tesla’s earnings report for Q3 of 2022 shows the company still holds the same amount of BTC it had in Q2 when it sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin investments.
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves
According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
blockchain.news
Crypto Lender Platform Freeway Suspends Trading Services, Token Tumbles
Crypto investment platform Freeway has suspended access to yield-generating lending products to its customers, the firm said on Sunday, the latest indication of stress in the cryptocurrency sector. Freeway, a crypto lending business offering interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts, announced late Sunday night that it has halted trading services for its users...
