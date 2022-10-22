Storm warning: Stanford Olympia unleashes full fury on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

DECATUR -- Those taking advantage of the regular buy one get one Tuesday special at Sloan’s Calzones in downtown Decatur were doing so for the last time. “Unfortunately this is something we never wanted to say!! Sloans Calzones will be closing as of this Friday,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support more than you know! We are closed for now, but definitely not forever.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO