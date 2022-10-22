ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Spartans Sweep Sharks With 8-4 Saturday Victory

East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State exploded for eight goals from five different players on Saturday night to earn a weekend sweep of visiting Long Island University, 8-4. Senior Jagger Joshua had his first career hat trick and Nash Nienhuis scored twice to propel MSU to the weekend sweep and a 4-2 overall record as they turn attention to Big Ten play next week, which starts at Notre Dame.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Field Hockey Drops Non-Conference Contest to Miami

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Brought down by a pair of Miami goals in the second half, Michigan State field hockey fell to Miami, 2-0, in a non-conference matchup at Ralph Young Field on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State drops to 8-8 (1-6 B1G) on the year with the loss, while Miami...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Battle to Five Sets in Loss to Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball dropped a five set nail-biter on Sunday afternoon, falling to Indiana, 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 13-25, 13-15). The Spartans led late in the fifth set, but the Hoosiers closed the match on a 4-1 run. Michigan State hit .188 overall, hitting a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
msuspartans.com

MSU Men’s Soccer Nipped By No. 8 Maryland, 1-0, Friday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michigan State men's soccer was edged at No. 8 Maryland, 1-0, Friday night at UMD's Ludwig Field. MSU had its two-match win streak halted with the loss, sliding to 6-6-2 overall and 3-2-1 in Big Ten action, while the conference table topping Terrapins improved to 8-2-4 overall and 4-0-3 in B1G play.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
msuspartans.com

Spartans Drop Road Contest at #5 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated on the road Friday night, falling to No. 5-ranked Wisconsin, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-15). The Spartans started the match strong, playing the defending national champions to a tight first set and hitting .407, a team high for a 25-point set in B1G play.
MADISON, WI
WILX-TV

Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
DEWITT, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Hanging on to Kedrick Reescano is priority No. 1

Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
SAGINAW, MI
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
theportlandbeacon.com

Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota

Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
PORTLAND, MI

