Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
msuspartans.com
Spartans Sweep Sharks With 8-4 Saturday Victory
East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State exploded for eight goals from five different players on Saturday night to earn a weekend sweep of visiting Long Island University, 8-4. Senior Jagger Joshua had his first career hat trick and Nash Nienhuis scored twice to propel MSU to the weekend sweep and a 4-2 overall record as they turn attention to Big Ten play next week, which starts at Notre Dame.
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Drops Non-Conference Contest to Miami
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Brought down by a pair of Miami goals in the second half, Michigan State field hockey fell to Miami, 2-0, in a non-conference matchup at Ralph Young Field on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State drops to 8-8 (1-6 B1G) on the year with the loss, while Miami...
Michigan State opens as multi-touchdown underdog to rival Wolverines
Nobody has bee better at upsetting Michigan than the Spartans...
msuspartans.com
B1G Champion, Sixth-Ranked Spartans Host No. 14 Rutgers in Regular Season Finale on BTN
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The 2022 Big Ten Regular Season Champion and sixth-ranked Michigan State women's soccer team prepares for its regular season finale on Sunday, Oct. 23, as the Spartans welcome No. 14 Rutgers to DeMartin Stadium for a nationally televised contest beginning at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Battle to Five Sets in Loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball dropped a five set nail-biter on Sunday afternoon, falling to Indiana, 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 13-25, 13-15). The Spartans led late in the fifth set, but the Hoosiers closed the match on a 4-1 run. Michigan State hit .188 overall, hitting a...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
msuspartans.com
MSU Men’s Soccer Nipped By No. 8 Maryland, 1-0, Friday
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michigan State men's soccer was edged at No. 8 Maryland, 1-0, Friday night at UMD's Ludwig Field. MSU had its two-match win streak halted with the loss, sliding to 6-6-2 overall and 3-2-1 in Big Ten action, while the conference table topping Terrapins improved to 8-2-4 overall and 4-0-3 in B1G play.
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Drop Road Contest at #5 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated on the road Friday night, falling to No. 5-ranked Wisconsin, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-15). The Spartans started the match strong, playing the defending national champions to a tight first set and hitting .407, a team high for a 25-point set in B1G play.
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
WILX-TV
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
Michigan State football: Hanging on to Kedrick Reescano is priority No. 1
Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.
‘Best Dexter team I’ve ever seen’: Dreads end 26-year losing streak to Chelsea with historic win
ANN ARBOR – Every year Dexter’s football team has had the game against Chelsea circled on the calendar. And after every year – for the past 26 to be exact – the Dreadnaughts walked off the field in disappointment.
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
Ann Arbor Scooter Co. expanding into Wolverines’ enemy territory
EAST LANSING, MI -- Ann Arbor Scooter Co. is expanding into what many Michigan fans would consider enemy territory. That’s right. The business is debuting its second location in East Lansing. East Lansing Scooter Co. With East Lansing Scooter Co., owner Adam Zemke said he hopes to help another college campus gain access to scooters.
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
theportlandbeacon.com
Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
