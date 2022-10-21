ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

markerzone.com

HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)

This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
webcenterfairbanks.com

North Star Middle College expands from a program to a school

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is expanding the North Star Middle College program. The changes will include adding student capacity in the program, and letting both juniors and seniors apply. The North Star Middle College is a program that has allowed seniors to take...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks man arrested after altercation with State Park Ranger

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks man was arrested over the weekend after an altercation with a State Park Ranger at the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation site. On Saturday, 40-year old Adam Bunker was contacted by a park ranger and upon contact a fight ensued which lead Bunker to flee into the woods.
alaskapublic.org

UAF gets federal grant to preserve ‘Into the Wild’ bus

A $500,000 federal grant will help the University of Alaska Museum of the North preserve Bus 142, popularized by the book and movie “Into the Wild.”. The funding comes from the National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Save America’s Treasures program. Angela Linn, a museum collections manager, said the award will help cover the costs for preserving the 1940s-era Fairbanks public transit bus.
webcenterfairbanks.com

A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
