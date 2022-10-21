Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team adds Fairbanks-based investigator
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A retired Alaska State Trooper is returning to the Department of Public Safety, this time joining the efforts to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. The department announced in a press release that former Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke has joined the Missing...
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Star Middle College expands from a program to a school
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is expanding the North Star Middle College program. The changes will include adding student capacity in the program, and letting both juniors and seniors apply. The North Star Middle College is a program that has allowed seniors to take...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to receive $1 million math education grant
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District (FNSBSD) will receive a $1 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The Fairbanks school district was one of 45 military-connected educational facilities across the U.S. to receive the grant. The grant was awarded to the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man arrested after altercation with State Park Ranger
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks man was arrested over the weekend after an altercation with a State Park Ranger at the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation site. On Saturday, 40-year old Adam Bunker was contacted by a park ranger and upon contact a fight ensued which lead Bunker to flee into the woods.
alaskabeacon.com
Former ‘Into the Wild’ bus now considered an ‘American treasure’
The National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services has donated $500,000 to the University of Alaska Museum of the North to help preserve the former Fairbanks transit bus that served as the setting for the book and film “Into the Wild.”. The grant was announced...
alaskapublic.org
UAF gets federal grant to preserve ‘Into the Wild’ bus
A $500,000 federal grant will help the University of Alaska Museum of the North preserve Bus 142, popularized by the book and movie “Into the Wild.”. The funding comes from the National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Save America’s Treasures program. Angela Linn, a museum collections manager, said the award will help cover the costs for preserving the 1940s-era Fairbanks public transit bus.
alaskapublic.org
‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit
A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month. Longtime North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt said it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit.
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
