Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs
Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
whsjagwire.com
They Can’t Beat Us!
The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class
SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
news9.com
Tulsa Waterline Project To Impact Residents Near Harvard & Marshall
Some residents on Tulsa's north side may be impacted by waterline work starting Monday morning. The project is near North Harvard and East Marshall and should be completed on Wednesday. The city says it is putting hangers on front doors of those who will be impacted and those residents can...
Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
In 6a-2, two teams had eyes on a state title. Booker T. Washington hosted Muskogee. Roughers were undefeated and the Hornets had one district loss.
news9.com
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
news9.com
Sky Zone Trampoline Park In Tulsa Provides Indoor Fun During Rainy, Cold Days
A Tulsa trampoline park is providing indoor entertainment when you need something fun to do on a rainy or cold day as the temperatures drop. Sky Zone Trampoline Park is a fun way for kids and kids at heart to have a blast and burn some energy at the same time.
news9.com
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KTUL
OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Photos: Goats, dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
news9.com
'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo Throughout October
"Haunt the Zoo" has returned to the Oklahoma City Zoo. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30. Candace Rennels with the zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event. For tickets, click here.
CNBC
There are only 4 U.S. cities where the average American can afford a starter home
With homeownership costs doubling since last year, the market for starter homes has become unaffordable for most buyers in all but four major U.S. cities, according to a recent study published by real estate site Point2. Those cities are:. Detroit. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis, Tennessee. Oklahoma City. Starter homes are generally...
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
KTUL
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
Comments / 0