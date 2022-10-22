ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs

Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
TULSA, OK
whsjagwire.com

They Can’t Beat Us!

The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
247Sports

Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class

SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Waterline Project To Impact Residents Near Harvard & Marshall

Some residents on Tulsa's north side may be impacted by waterline work starting Monday morning. The project is near North Harvard and East Marshall and should be completed on Wednesday. The city says it is putting hangers on front doors of those who will be impacted and those residents can...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport

A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo Throughout October

"Haunt the Zoo" has returned to the Oklahoma City Zoo. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30. Candace Rennels with the zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event. For tickets, click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
SHAWNEE, OK

