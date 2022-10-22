Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: St. Vincent upsets top-seeded Meadow Heights for back-to-back district title wins
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — St. Vincent walked into the Crystal City High School gym as underdogs Tuesday and left as district champions. St. Vincent rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded Meadow Heights 12-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 and win its second straight Class 1 District 4 championship.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
KSDK
Widespread showers, downpours and some thunder Monday night into Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — One to three inches of much needed rainfall still looks likely with widespread showers and some thunder possible Monday night into Tuesday. Showers, downpours with embedded thunderstorms will develop overnight Monday, continue Tuesday and taper-off Tuesday night. Flooding is unlikely since we have been so dry...
myleaderpaper.com
Cadet man hurt after SUV runs off Hwy. 21, hits tree
A man from Cadet was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident early Friday evening, Oct. 21, on Hwy. 21 south of Vineland Road in the De Soto area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Robert Ross, 73, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape south on Hwy. 21 at 6:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
mymoinfo.com
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
kfmo.com
Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck
(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Struck by Hit and Run SUV
(St. Francois County, MO) A Man from Doe Run, 34 year old Sonny L. Woods, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was struck by an unknown red colored SUV at 3229 Highway 221 in St. Francois County Sunday evening at 6:19. Highway Patrol reports indicate Woods was walking west bound along the side of the highway when the SUV, which was westbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck Woods. The driver of the SUV left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Woods was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. If you have any information on the identity of the driver of the red SUV that struck Woods you're urged to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus under a “Boil Advisory” until further notice
The water main break at Lee Avenue in Festus has been repaired and customers should start to see pressure returning. The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Festus would like to thank the city water and sewer crews for their fast response and actions...
nomadlawyer.org
Chesterfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri. Chesterfield is a suburban city located in St. Louis, Missouri. Its population is estimated to be 49,999 as of the 2020 census. It is the fourteenth largest city in Missouri. It is home to a large number of businesses and is an ideal place to live and work.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
