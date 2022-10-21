It’s all hands on deck to deal with the significant workforce shortage at the region’s transportation agencies — mostly visibly at the MBTA. “Some of the things that we’ve been looking internally at is, how we need to be more competitive with a lot of our positions,” said Thomas Waye, Chief of Human Resources for the MBTA. “We find ourselves competing for talent with new market entrants in terms of: we’re not just competing in our transportation space alone.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO