Massachusetts State

jackie
3d ago

Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! BOTE ON ELECTION DAY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙

Billy P
3d ago

socialist governments lead to poverty and despair. tents in the streets. vote red across the board

Pineswamp
2d ago

God Help us if this woman gets in as Governor!!!!! Vote Red to stop the madness that has taken over the US ! Don’t let Massachusetts go down the road of California!

huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race

With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate

Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act

“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1

THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Home sales claim in anti-surtax ad disputed home

About two weeks out from Election Day, a new ad from the coalition trying to convince voters to oppose a Constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surtax on annual household income above $1 million is causing a stir and, with ballots already being cast, supporters are trying to combat what they see as "misinformation."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Facing bus operator shortage, MBTA to pay for job candidates’ training

It’s all hands on deck to deal with the significant workforce shortage at the region’s transportation agencies — mostly visibly at the MBTA. “Some of the things that we’ve been looking internally at is, how we need to be more competitive with a lot of our positions,” said Thomas Waye, Chief of Human Resources for the MBTA. “We find ourselves competing for talent with new market entrants in terms of: we’re not just competing in our transportation space alone.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

