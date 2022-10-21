Read full article on original website
jackie
3d ago
Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! BOTE ON ELECTION DAY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙
Billy P
3d ago
socialist governments lead to poverty and despair. tents in the streets. vote red across the board
Pineswamp
2d ago
God Help us if this woman gets in as Governor!!!!! Vote Red to stop the madness that has taken over the US ! Don’t let Massachusetts go down the road of California!
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race
With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
NECN
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
valleypatriot.com
Vote No On Question 4, No One is Above the Law! ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (10-22)
In their infinite lack of wisdom and common sense, The Massachusetts legislature has voted to give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. The bill they passed also had language in it stating that illegal aliens will also have a right to receive education and health services as well as other government benefits.
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
WBUR
One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
‘We want to talk’ to state workers fired over COVID mandate, Baker says
Just over a year after Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect for more than 40,000 Executive Department employees, the governor confirmed Tuesday his administration is providing some flexibility to workers who were terminated for refusing to get the shot after seeking medical or religious waivers. Scores of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act
“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1
THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Baker gets bill overhauling prescribing practices
The Legislature sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill restricting the practice of insurance companies requiring patients to first try cheaper, oftentimes older, prescription drugs before they will pay for newer and more expensive drugs.
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows tightening US Senate Race in New Hampshire
Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is a tight one, and it’s one that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. The poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 48% to 45%.
ABC6.com
Voters react ahead of Dr. Biden’s trip to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Saturday, the Whitehouse and Governor Dan McKee’s administration confirmed Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee’s reelection. On Monday McKee publicly reacted to the news of FLOTUS’ support. “Having the Whitehouse interested in us as they...
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
Before you vote on Question 1, look at history
This November, Massachusetts voters need to look at history before casting their ballot on Question 1. This ballot question represents the seventh attempt to change the Massachusetts flat tax rate structure. History shows that Massachusetts voters want a flat tax and the Legislature cannot be trusted on how to spend the new tax dollars.
NECN
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
Home sales claim in anti-surtax ad disputed home
About two weeks out from Election Day, a new ad from the coalition trying to convince voters to oppose a Constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surtax on annual household income above $1 million is causing a stir and, with ballots already being cast, supporters are trying to combat what they see as "misinformation."
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
wgbh.org
Facing bus operator shortage, MBTA to pay for job candidates’ training
It’s all hands on deck to deal with the significant workforce shortage at the region’s transportation agencies — mostly visibly at the MBTA. “Some of the things that we’ve been looking internally at is, how we need to be more competitive with a lot of our positions,” said Thomas Waye, Chief of Human Resources for the MBTA. “We find ourselves competing for talent with new market entrants in terms of: we’re not just competing in our transportation space alone.”
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
