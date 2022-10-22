Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
luxury-houses.net
For $3.19M, Vacation at Home on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota in Your very Own Private Estate
The Home in Minnesota includes ultimate outdoor living spaces with a pool, hot tub room, sauna, deck, screened porch, and a dock, now available for sale. This home located at 10 Gideons Point Rd, Tonka Bay, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,898 square feet of living spaces. Call Thomas M Turner – RE/MAX Results – (Phone: (952) 475-8000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Minnesota.
Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?
Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country. From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.
q13fox.com
Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters
Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
5 Best Places to Build a Drive-In Theater in Central Washington
When was the last time you went to a Drive-In Movie?. If you're like me, it has probably been quite a while, as there aren't too many of them left. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a full-time drive-in movie theater in Central Washington. This should change, and we've identified 5 places in our region that are the best places to have one.
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Oxygen tanks explode as Whatcom house burns to the frame
Chief reminds people to be careful with wood stoves and chimneys as the weather gets colder, and to make sure smoke detectors are in place and working.
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
Flash floods threaten US 2 after wildfires leave burn scars
The long-awaited fall rains have finally arrived and put a damper on the remaining wildfires, but the rains will create another hazard in the wake of the fires: flash floods. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle issued a flash flood watch for the central and northern Washington Cascades late Monday morning.
Gov. Inslee, wife Trudi invite trick-or-treaters to ‘Addams Family’-themed Halloween
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. The theme is “The Addams Family.” It is not known if Inslee will appear dressed as the dapper Gomez, The Addams Family patriarch, with Trudi as his slinky, black-clad wife, Morticia.
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
nbcrightnow.com
NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
KOMO News
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
KATU.com
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
KUOW
The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know
For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Equine Infectious Anemia Confirmed in two Washington Horses for First Time in 7 Years
YAKIMA - For the first time in seven years, Washington State Department of Agriculture animal health officials have confirmed equine infectious anemia in two Washington horses this week. The two horses reside on separate farms in Yakima County but were together on one of the farms earlier this summer. A...
Rain brings people outside again in western Washington
Seattle, WA. – Relief from the wildfire smoke came to western Washington on Friday as the rainy weather has cleared most of it. In most cases, the rain usually forces people inside. But on Friday, KIRO 7 saw plenty of people in rain boots and jackets on the streets...
Comments / 0