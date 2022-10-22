ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

For $3.19M, Vacation at Home on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota in Your very Own Private Estate

The Home in Minnesota includes ultimate outdoor living spaces with a pool, hot tub room, sauna, deck, screened porch, and a dock, now available for sale. This home located at 10 Gideons Point Rd, Tonka Bay, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,898 square feet of living spaces. Call Thomas M Turner – RE/MAX Results – (Phone: (952) 475-8000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
q13fox.com

Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters

Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Flash floods threaten US 2 after wildfires leave burn scars

The long-awaited fall rains have finally arrived and put a damper on the remaining wildfires, but the rains will create another hazard in the wake of the fires: flash floods. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle issued a flash flood watch for the central and northern Washington Cascades late Monday morning.
nbcrightnow.com

NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
KOMO News

Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know

For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy