hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto & Flo Milli Think It’s Important For Women In Rap To Encourage One Another
In a culture that often celebrates beefs, Latto and Flo are hoping for more unity and support. The new generation of hitmaking women in Rap is upon us. The list of female rappers who have emerged in recent years has dramatically increased as artists have used social media as a tool to gain the attention of labels. Latto is an artist who has been climbing the ranks of Rap for years after her talents were noticed on Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game, while Flo Milli is within the first few years of her mainstream career.
