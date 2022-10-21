In a culture that often celebrates beefs, Latto and Flo are hoping for more unity and support. The new generation of hitmaking women in Rap is upon us. The list of female rappers who have emerged in recent years has dramatically increased as artists have used social media as a tool to gain the attention of labels. Latto is an artist who has been climbing the ranks of Rap for years after her talents were noticed on Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game, while Flo Milli is within the first few years of her mainstream career.

