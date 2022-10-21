Every autumn, a surprising amount of fruit is left to rot under often aging trees. Whether lonely roadside solos or clustered in backyard orchards, most are relics of long-ago farms and homesteads. These elderly trees can be surprisingly prolific, despite their age, and while gleaners harvest some of the bounty for local food banks, quite a lot is sadly unusable. Here in the moist maritime northwest, both apples and pears are often affected by a funky fungal disorder called scab. It’s an apt name, as the lesions do indeed resemble scabs over old wounds. Yuck, right?

