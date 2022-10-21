ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Daily Mail

PINKY AND PERKY! Get ready to crumble with rhubarb, the easy-to-grow and delicious spring crop

Have you ever thought what a weird-looking thing rhubarb is? Those monstrous, elephant-ear leaves and thick stems are hardly elegant. But when grown in a healthy clump, they can look surprisingly attractive. Stewed rhubarb may not be a universal favourite, but when gathered young, on a mild March morning, you have ingredients for a delicious crumble. No other home-grown 'fruit' will ripen before midsummer.
Kitsap Sun

Good garden hygiene prevents scabby apples and pears

Every autumn, a surprising amount of fruit is left to rot under often aging trees. Whether lonely roadside solos or clustered in backyard orchards, most are relics of long-ago farms and homesteads. These elderly trees can be surprisingly prolific, despite their age, and while gleaners harvest some of the bounty for local food banks, quite a lot is sadly unusable. Here in the moist maritime northwest, both apples and pears are often affected by a funky fungal disorder called scab. It’s an apt name, as the lesions do indeed resemble scabs over old wounds. Yuck, right?
earth.com

Flowers share resources by blooming at different times

During evolution, when there are limited resources available, plants and animals often compete for nutrients, mates, and habitats. This makes the flower-covered meadows of China’s Hengduan mountains an evolutionary mystery, sporting dozens of species of closely-related rhododendrons – a family of flowering shrubs – which all live in harmony. Now, a team of scientists led by the Field Museum in Chicago has found that these plants are able to co-exist because they burst into bloom at different times of the season, and thus, don’t have to compete for pollinators.
Recycled Crafts

Autumn Trio Crochet Pattern

This Fall crochet trio is made up of a bowl, coaster and doily in fall colors but you can easily change the colors to match your décor! Made using size 10 crochet cotton thread. Bowl measures 4″ x 3″, coaster 5″ square and doily 8″ square.
a-z-animals.com

Butterfly Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning

There isn’t any other insect that represents the process of transformation more perfectly than the butterfly. In early Christianity, butterflies were symbols of the soul. However, in China, they symbolize pure bliss and joy. In Native American culture, butterflies represent change, joy, and color. There’s priceless wisdom to gather by studying the ways of the butterfly.

