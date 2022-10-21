Read full article on original website
Trick or Treat — or Trip to the ER?
For most pet parents, Halloween conjures up memories of pup costumes from the past...and questions around how you and your dog pack can effectively dress up like the cast of Ted Lasso. Unfortunately, along with those adorable moments come some frightful ones: a trip to the emergency vet on Halloween. In an effort to take some of the scare out of your holiday, keep an eye out for these typical trick-or-treat night dangers for dogs.
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
I’m going to let my teens trick or treat for as long as they want to
The twinkle in their eyes as I revealed their vampire costumes signifies the magical spark that exists each year on October 31st. The moment September begins, my children start planning Halloween, a holiday believed to have begun 2000 years ago. They try on their costumes, practice being in character and solidify a location for their candy collecting route. This all takes place before the leaves even begin to change. Along with friends, they eagerly await the evening as it draws near. And by eagerly, I mean our house is filled with talk of candy, costumes and cobwebs for the entire autumn season.
15+ Fun Non-Candy Halloween Treats the Kids Will Love
With Halloween just around the corner, the candy fest is about to begin!. Trick-or-treating is a childhood tradition that I remember fondly. My children have always loved when Halloween came. Going from door to door getting their favorite candies was always a joy. However, by the time Thanksgiving comes around...
Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
13 Halloween Dinner Ideas for Before the Candy Feast
Between handing out candy and taking kids through the neighborhood to collect their haul, dinner still needs to happen on Halloween. And as tempting as a plate full of Twix and Sour Patch Kids may be, you need Halloween dinner ideas to line the belly and ward off the shivers if it's a chilly evening. Below you'll find our recommendations: some dishes hued appropriately orange with pumpkin, squash, and sweet potato, others just the kind of fall fare that feels comforting on a particularly busy Monday night. They're all easy to make, which is ideal if you're fussing with costume adjustments, face paint, and homemade fake blood. You'll find chili, soup, and creamy polenta below—plus some spooky breadsticks to stay on the Halloween theme.
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!
We know Halloween isn’t even here yet, but some stores and Christmas fans are already moving onto the Christmas décor and while we’re still fans of the spooky season, we totally get it. For some folks, this year may be the first holiday where the entire family may be able to get together and have a ...
Score Spooky Savings on Halloween Costumes and Decorations for a Limited Time
Halloween is almost here, so it's high time you got yourself sorted when it comes to decorations and costumes. Whether you're planning on heading out trick-or-treating with the kids or you want to make yours the creepiest-looking house on the street, these deals have got you covered. There are savings...
Help kids stay safe this Halloween
As we approach Halloween fun and festivities it’s important to keep safety top of mind. “Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children pedestrians,” shares Gina Veres, injury prevention specialist at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. “They are twice as likely to be hit by a car, so taking extra precautions as a driver or parent is important.” Allow yourself extra time to get to and from destinations on Halloween evening. “Keep in mind that trick-or-treating usually begins around rush hour, so don’t forget to drive slow, be aware and avoid distractions on your way home from work,” Ms. Veres shares. Kids are often excited and may dart out into the street unexpectedly. They may not see your vehicle, so make sure that you see them.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
Cult Of The Lamb Halloween Event Introduces A New Ritual And New Follower Forms
In the Blood Moon Festival, Cult of the Lamb's new Halloween event, players can summon the ghosts of the dead and thereby earn new followers and decorations. The event starts today, October 24, and lasts until November 10. Under the light of the Blood Moon, you can now plant and harvest pumpkins. In the Blood Moon ritual, you can unlock the gates of death, at the cost of 40 pumpkins. After the ritual is performed, you can find and capture the spirits of deceased followers. With each capture, new follower forms and decorations will be unlocked.
Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects
Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween. Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of...
Celebrate the Season With Some Spooky Halloween Stencils
Still to make those jack-o-lanterns for this Halloween? Want to up your pumpkin carving game? Don’t worry, we here at MickeyBlog with a bit of help from D23, have just the thing! Check out this download of awesome Halloween Stencils and get ready to make some spooktacular Halloween art!
Story Time: Spooky Fairytales to Read for Your Kids This Halloween
Halloween stories for younger kids should be fun and scary, but not too scary. If the books includes silly ghosts, friendly witches, a handful of creepy black cats - that's great! American Literature has compiled a collection with ideal recommendations on what to read for your little ones this season. I'm highlighting three of the stories today:
Poison Prevention during Halloween
Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween. For more great poison prevention information visit www.nebraskapoison.com and watch our video “Do...
40 Creepy-Cute Halloween Decor Ideas That Aren't Just Black And Orange
Halloween decorations are traditionally seen in black and orange, but there are tons of other colors you can feature in your decorations. Here are 40 ideas.
Horrifying footage shows how child's Halloween costume can catch fire in just seconds
Horrifying footage shows how a child’s Halloween costume can catch fire in a matter of seconds, with people being warned to take care with flammable materials around open flames this month. Whether you’re five or 95, many of you LOVE getting dressed up at Halloween, plastering your face in...
