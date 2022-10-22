Read full article on original website
Seventh-Day Career Day returns Oct. 28
The 3E initiative (Employed, Enlisted, Enrolled) collaborates for another upcoming career-oriented event to help students choose their future paths. Seventh-graders from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Calvary Christian, Indian Lake, West Liberty and host Riverside Schools have an opportunity Friday, Oct. 28, to talk with representatives from many different professions working right here in Logan County.
Lights, Costumes… Candy!
Local children had another opportunity to break in their Halloween costumes at the annual Ring of Lights Halloween Walk at Blue Jacket Park on Saturday, October 22, which is sponsored by the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District. Open to anyone from preschool through second grade, the event offered local businesses and organizations a fun outreach opportunity.
Impaired driver strikes several parked vehicles at C.R. 11 home
Jonas C. Stokes, 34, of Urbana, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs related to a crash early Sunday morning, which caused damage to four parked vehicles at a residence. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and an officer of the West Liberty...
Driver lodged in jail
Jacob Powell, 21, of Bellefontaine, was charged Saturday, Oct. 22, with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and persistent disorderly conduct. At 1:50 a.m., an officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department stopped Powell on Washington Avenue just east of Main Street. Powell was stopped for...
Artwork comes full circle, surprises BLHS senior
With her graduation from Benjamin Logan High School on the horizon later this school year, senior Elliott Bailey received a special keepsake recently that brings back memories of her early elementary years. Elliott was surprised to learn that her award-winning artwork from fourth-grade, which had been entered into the Susan...
Kenton Carpet Care builds on legacy of trust, quality workmanship
For more than a quarter century, Kenton Carpet Care LLC has provided professional and personalized care to many area customers to ensure that their homes are a safe haven and their workplaces are in tip-top shape. Through their variety of services and dedicated staff, the company aims to assist customers...
