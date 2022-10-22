ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Pepper spray, tear gas used to break up party in Greensboro after large rocks thrown at police vehicles, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police officers used pepper spray and tear gas to break up a crowd after partygoers threw large rocks at police property on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to the Province Apartments on Houston Street when they were told about a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Mount Airy News

County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback

The Ottenweller Building located on Technology Lane in Mount Airy was previously home to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The county previously approved funds to renovated the Ottenweller space to accommodate YVEDDI, but the commissioners were notified this funding could not move forward. County Manager Chris Knopf said the county will still seek to help YVEDDI relocate to a space better suited to their needs. for renovations to be made to the building that would allow her nonprofit to move from the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center to the Ottenweller Building.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies

On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County General Election Results 2022

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
