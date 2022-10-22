Read full article on original website
Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
WXII 12
City of Greensboro collecting loose leaves, here's when to expect curbside pickup
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thecity of Greensboro loose leaf collection program is set to begin Nov. 7, according to city officials. The move is an effort to clean out roads and walkways. Officials said they have scheduled two collection periods. Leaves that are curbside by Nov. 7 will be picked...
Local retailer to invest $4M in opening its biggest Ashley Furniture store yet
SALISBURY, N.C. — Broad River Retail will invest more than $4 million to open an Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Salisbury. Construction on that 45,000-square-foot location is underway. It will be a two-in-one concept, housing a 36,000-square-foot Ashley store along with a 7,000-square-foot Ashley Outlet location. Another 2,000 square feet will be used for warehousing.
Electronic aircraft company considering Greensboro, could bring over 400 jobs to the area
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An unnamed electric aircraft company has plans to consider Greensboro for its manufacturing facility, known as “Project Galvanic”. The project was considered by the Colorado Economic Development Commission last Thursday. The company said it is considering sites in Greensboro; Lansing, Michigan; and Madison, Wisconsin.
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
Blind Tiger shuts down, replaced by new music venue Hangar 1819
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger is no longer in business on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. Instead, a new sign reading Hangar 1819 hangs outside the building. FOX8 spoke to the new owner about the vision for the business. He shared he is finalizing details for leasing the space this week and once […]
Small fire in bathroom at Johnson St. Global Students in High Point forces students into remote learning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of a Triad elementary school and students have been evacuated. High Point Fire Department confirmed they are working at Johnson Street Global Studies on Johnson Street in High Point. The fire chief says that there was a small fire in the bathroom. Students will be […]
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
Greensboro traveling nurse calls on News 2 after cell phone provider restricts calling
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amy Bondatti remembers the day well. Her car overheated and she was stranded on the side of the road. Bondatti had her phone with her, but it wasn’t working properly. “I could receive calls and texts, but I could not call or text,” Bondatti said....
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
Pepper spray, tear gas used to break up party in Greensboro after large rocks thrown at police vehicles, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police officers used pepper spray and tear gas to break up a crowd after partygoers threw large rocks at police property on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to the Province Apartments on Houston Street when they were told about a […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
2 Stanly County schools to close for 2 days due to ‘respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary and a middle school in Stanly County will be closed for the next two days because of high incidences of respiratory illnesses, school officials posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School officials said that teachers will make...
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Mount Airy News
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
The Ottenweller Building located on Technology Lane in Mount Airy was previously home to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The county previously approved funds to renovated the Ottenweller space to accommodate YVEDDI, but the commissioners were notified this funding could not move forward. County Manager Chris Knopf said the county will still seek to help YVEDDI relocate to a space better suited to their needs. for renovations to be made to the building that would allow her nonprofit to move from the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center to the Ottenweller Building.
rhinotimes.com
Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies
On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
WXII 12
Forsyth County General Election Results 2022
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
Salisbury ghost tour doesn’t disappoint history, paranormal seekers
SALISBURY, N.C. — When John Tucker begins his ghost tour in front of the Rowan County office building on West Innes Street, he wastes no time in whetting the appetite of anyone interested in the paranormal. He explains that the tour, which covers several blocks of downtown Salisbury and...
1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
