ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

By PAUL J. WEBER
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfEe3_0iibDedJ00

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.

The department served Sgt. Juan Maldonado with termination papers, spokeswoman Ericka Miller said. No details were offered about his role at the scene of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School or the specific reason Maldonado was fired.

The firing comes five months after the mass shooting that has put state police under scrutiny over their actions on the school campus as a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers.

Maldonado could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Body camera footage and media reports have shown the Department of Public Safety had a larger role at the scene than the department appeared to suggest after the shooting. State troopers were among the first wave of officers to arrive but did not immediately confront the gunman, which experts say goes against standard police procedure during mass shootings.

Instead, more than 70 minutes passed before officers finally stormed inside a fourth-grade classroom and killed the gunman, ending one of the deadliest school attacks in U.S. history. Nearly 400 officers in all eventually made their way to the scene, including state police, Uvalde police, school officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Seven Department of Public Safety troopers were put under internal investigation this summer after a damning report by lawmakers revealed that state police has more 90 officers at the scene, more than any other agency.

Steve McCraw, the Department of Public Safety director, has called the law enforcement response an "abject failure" but put most of the blame on former Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August and can be seen on body cam video searching in futility for a key to the classroom door that may been unlocked the entire time.

But the Uvalde mayor, parents of the victims and some lawmakers have accused the Department of Public Safety of trying to minimize its own failures.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, reacted to news of the firing by saying that accountability in the department should not end there.

“Ninety more to go, plus the DPS director," he said.

Gutierrez has sued the department in an effort to obtain documents surrounding the response to the shooting. Several media outlets, including The Associated Press, have also asked courts to compel authorities and Uvalde officials to release records under public information laws.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is up for reelection in November, has stood by McCraw and said during a September debate there needed to be “accountability for law enforcement at every level.” A spokesperson for Abbott did not return messages seeking comment about the firing.

One of the state troopers put under internal investigation was Crimson Elizondo, who resigned and later was hired by Uvalde schools to work as a campus police officer. She was fired less than 24 hours after outraged parents in Uvalde found out about her hiring.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
KINGMAN, AZ
WDBO

Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting.
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
WDBO

Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count

PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old...
NEVADA STATE
WDBO

Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had...
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WDBO

Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke. Fetterman, Pennsylvania's 53-year-old lieutenant governor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin's past support for abortion restrictions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Zeldin's crime message resonates in New York governor's race

NEW YORK — (AP) — While many Republican candidates started this election year attacking Democrats over inflation, New York's Lee Zeldin had a different focus: crime. The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways. He lamented stories of stabbings, people being shoved onto the tracks by strangers and a bizarre incident near Times Square in which several women in neon green leotards attacked and robbed two women on a train.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy