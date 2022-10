CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.

