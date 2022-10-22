Read full article on original website
Related
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ War Stories: Anne Graham
After turning 18. She joined the U.S. Navy, serving on a nuclear submarine. And after the war, life brought her to a career of engineering and public service in the City of Redmond. This is veteran Anne Graham’s war story.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe
Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating. The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond...
centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Restoring wildfire-scarred Central Oregon prompts unusual 3-way partnership
An unusual three-way partnership hopes to find ways to more effectively replant and restore High Desert land scarred by wildfire. OSU-Cascades, the National Park Service and the Worthy Brewing Garden Club have joined forces to develop a plant propagation center in Bend that can be used by public land managers all over the west.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
kezi.com
Redmond police seeking tips after rapid string of burglaries
REDMOND, Ore. -- After nine burglaries that targeted local businesses in a five-day period, Redmond Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspects. According to Redmond police, between October 15 and 20, nine local small businesses were burglarized and money was stolen. Police said that in most cases, the suspect or suspects arrive on foot, break into the business after hours, and steal cash. Police say small local businesses like those victimized are seriously impacted by theft, and have difficulty remaining open due to the financial burden it places on them.
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine
A 23-year-old California man driving to Bend was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in La Pine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits
Nine small businesses around Redmond have been burglarized over the past five days, usually after hours, with a target of stealing cash, police said Friday as they requested the community’s help in finding the culprits. The post Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Drazan At Bend Homelessness Roundtable
BEND, OR -- Republican nominee for Governor, Christine Drazan met with local politicians and veterans outreach officials in Bend Thursday for a roundtable discussion on homelessness. She heard about the challenges and solutions in Deschutes County. “I think the number that was mentioned was about 2 thousand anticipated folks that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A friendlier ‘Shark Tank’: Bend’s Venture Conference wraps up 19th year
Bend’s annual Venture Conference wrapped up Friday. The 19th VC took place at the Tower Theatre over the last two days with 14 companies pitching their ideas to potential Investors. These companies range from consumer goods marketers to tech firms. One organizer calls it a friendlier version of the...
Comments / 0