ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Bend, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Summit High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon

After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Venture Conference winners receive $665K, include Bend, Madras ‘Early Stage’ companies

Economic Development for Central Oregon just wrapped up the 19th annual Bend Venture Conference at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend, and half of the 14 participating companies departed with new funding for their endeavors, including two Central Oregon startups. The post Bend Venture Conference winners receive $665K, include Bend, Madras ‘Early Stage’ companies appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer

Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over

Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects. This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit. OSF...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Restoring wildfire-scarred Central Oregon prompts unusual 3-way partnership

An unusual three-way partnership hopes to find ways to more effectively replant and restore High Desert land scarred by wildfire. OSU-Cascades, the National Park Service and the Worthy Brewing Garden Club have joined forces to develop a plant propagation center in Bend that can be used by public land managers all over the west.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck

A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ War Stories: Anne Graham

After turning 18. She joined the U.S. Navy, serving on a nuclear submarine. And after the war, life brought her to a career of engineering and public service in the City of Redmond. This is veteran Anne Graham’s war story.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School

Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
CULVER, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok

Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag

Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits

Nine small businesses around Redmond have been burglarized over the past five days, usually after hours, with a target of stealing cash, police said Friday as they requested the community’s help in finding the culprits. The post Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy