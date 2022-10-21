Read full article on original website
Park Record
Utah Senate Election District 20
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Park Record
More Dogs on Main: This week in rigged elections
Ballots for the general election are in the mail, signaling the end of a campaign season that can’t end soon enough. Utah has been under Soviet style one-party governance for so many years that most of us have never experienced a really competitive race. The bad part of that is the inherent corruption that comes with one-party governance. The good part is that we have not had to put up with the kind of campaign advertising that has fouled our televisions for the last month.
Park Record
Park Record 2022 Voter Guide: Summit County Council Seat D
The Summit County Clerk’s Office mailed ballots on Tuesday and they should begin arriving in mailboxes soon. For the first time since 2016, the Republican Party has representatives running for a seat on the Summit County Council. Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, The Park Record asked the...
Park Record
Guest editorial: I see a building full of light
Your newspaper has published several stories on a proposed Wasatch Crest substance recovery facility to be located in Snyderville Basin. As a registered nurse who has worked for seven years with patients seeking treatment for Substance Use Disorder, I would like to add my part to this community dialogue. Your...
Park Record
‘Daymaker’ rises on Warren Miller Entertainment’s 73 film￼
After 10 years as a Warren Miller skier in nine films, Salt Lake native and former Super G and downhill racer Marcus Caston said the new film, “Daymaker,” glided a little differently for him. First, Caston’s segment caught him skiing with one of his childhood heroes, Olympic gold...
Park Record
PCMR lift mechanics, electricians start unionization
Park City Mountain Resort mechanics and electricians have started the process to unionize, saying self-advocacy as a group will help them address issues that include dangerous work conditions and low pay. If successful, the workers — who want to form the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union — would be...
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Mental illness can make life difficult
Mental illness can make life difficult, for the person with the diagnosis and those around him/her. It does not matter what type of mental illness: Bipolar to Asperger’s Syndrome — the list goes on. Summit County Clubhouse is a relatively new nonprofit whose mission is to provide an...
Park Record
Park City’s Troy Podmilsak earns his first World Cup podium finish
The 2022-23 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season just kicked off over the weekend, and a Parkite has already earned some hardware. Freeskier Troy Podmilsak took third place in the first stop of the big air World Cup circuit on Friday in Chur, Switzerland, for his first-ever World Cup podium. Podmilsak finished first in the qualifying round, and a score of 94.75 – the second-highest score of the finals – on his second run in the finals helped him come in third. Norway’s Birk Ruud won the event, and Canada’s Noah Porter MacLennan came in second.
Park Record
Highland Flats proposal could be amended for senior housing
The developer of a proposed large-scale affordable housing complex deemed unacceptable by county officials and Highland Estates residents is expected to introduce amendments to the project with the goal of earning future approval. The Summit County Council on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a work session to discuss alternative ideas...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Man found with mushrooms, MDMA in Bear Hollow
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 45-year-old Bluffdale man for drugs on Saturday following a traffic stop in Bear Hollow. The vehicle was stopped for failing to display a license plate, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man presented a driver’s license that was denied and did not have the proper registration paperwork.
