Ballots for the general election are in the mail, signaling the end of a campaign season that can’t end soon enough. Utah has been under Soviet style one-party governance for so many years that most of us have never experienced a really competitive race. The bad part of that is the inherent corruption that comes with one-party governance. The good part is that we have not had to put up with the kind of campaign advertising that has fouled our televisions for the last month.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO