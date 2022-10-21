Read full article on original website
scaffoldmag.com
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators.
scaffoldmag.com
Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma
Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa will highlight its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines. The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power...
scaffoldmag.com
Kaeser introduces new compressor controls
Compressed air systems specialist Kaeser Kompressoren, which this year celebrates its 40th birthday, has revealed a new operating panel for three of its Mobilair compressor models at the Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany. Its new operating panel with a rotary switch is fitted to the Mobilair M125, M171 and M255...
scaffoldmag.com
Bauma 2022 opens in Munich
The world’s largest construction exhibition, Bauma, was officially opened this morning by the German Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Dr. Volker Wissing, and Bavaria’s Minister President, Dr. Markus Söder, along with Stefan Rummel, CEO of organiser Messe München. The show, which runs from Monday 24...
scaffoldmag.com
Takeuchi compact excavators take centre stage
Three new Takeuchi compact excavators have been showcased at this year’s Bauma construction equipment exhibition in Munich, Germany. The manufacturer, supported by its German distributor Schafer, is exhibiting the TB335R - which was launched last month, and the new TB350R and TB395W models at stand FN1116/2 in the Open Air North site.
scaffoldmag.com
JCB unveils mobile hydrogen refueller
JCB has unveiled a mobile hydrogen refueller which it says will allow on site refuelling of hydrogen powered machines in the same way that fuel bowsers are used for diesel powered equipment. The UK manufacturer said the refueller was part of its £100 million investment in hydrogen engines, which has...
