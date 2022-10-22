Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Suella Braverman: five controversial statements from home secretary
With a tenure of just 43 days, the enforced resignation of Suella Braverman made her the shortest-serving home secretary in nearly 200 years. But after just one week in the wilderness, the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has restored her to the post, raising howls of indignation from opposition MPs and human rights campaigners. They point to the various controversies she stirred in just a few weeks before she had to quit.
Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban lifted by Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak has reimposed the ban on fracking controversially lifted by Liz Truss, in his first major shift away from her policy agenda.“I stand by the manifesto on that,” the new prime minister told MPs in the Commons – referring to the 2019 moratorium on drilling for shale gas.However, Mr Sunak hinted he would also bring back the effective ban on onshore wind farms, which is predecessor also planned to remove to boost the UK’s energy supplies.He also failed to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – rather than much-lower wages – in the ‘budget’ now delayed...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
BBC
Chris Heaton-Harris to hold talks with Stormont party leaders
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is to hold talks with Stormont party leaders as the deadline to restore an executive draws closer. On Tuesday Mr Heaton-Harris was reappointed to the role in new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet. The MP for Daventry was first appointed in September by Liz Truss.
BBC
Ukraine war: South Africa refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
South Africa says it will allow a sanctioned Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town. The $521m (£472m) vessel, which belongs to Alexei Mordashov - an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin - left Hong Kong earlier this week. South African opposition leaders had urged the government...
BBC
Russia accused of sabotaging Ukraine water pipe to Mykolaiv
For six months, homes in Ukraine's southern coastal city of Mykolaiv have been without clean drinking water. Military and UN experts have told a BBC investigation they believe Russian forces deliberately cut off the water supply last April. Satellite imagery and data suggest the pipeline to the city was deliberately...
BBC
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed for...
BBC
Criminal justice groups warn of drastic cuts under spending plans
Criminal justice organisations have warned they face drastic cuts under Scottish government spending plans. The direst prediction came from Police Scotland, which laid out a scenario where it would lose the equivalent of 4,500 officers and staff. The Scottish government blamed Westminster, saying its spending power had been undermined by...
BBC
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry royal counsellor roles challenged
Prince Andrew's and Prince Harry's role in being allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties has been challenged in the House of Lords. They remain two of the five "counsellors of state" who can carry out important constitutional duties if the monarch is unwell or overseas. Viscount...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Refugees urged to stay away and 'dirty bomb' claims
There are 7.7 million Ukraine refugees across Europe, according to the UN's refugee agency. Today, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister urged them not to return this winter to help ease pressure on the country's energy system. Ukraine's energy sector is buckling under the intensity of recent Russian bombardment. President Volodymyr...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘recruiting UK-trained Afghan commandos over WhatsApp’
Members of an elite Afghan commando unit trained by Britain and the US said they were approached with offers to join the Russian military in Ukraine, according to a report.Global affairs journal Foreign Policy reported that soldiers of the Afghanistan National Army Commando Corps – who were abandoned after fighting with the western coalition for years – had been scouted over WhatsApp and Signal to support the Kremlin’s war effort. Insiders think as many as 10,000 former commandos could be receptive to the offers as “they have nothing to lose” since the US and UK evacuation left them jobless,...
