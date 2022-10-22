Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre
It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
wvtm13.com
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen
Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
24hip-hop.com
RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”
Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Pinson, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pinson. The Pell City High School football team will have a game with Pinson Valley High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00. The Shades Valley High School football team will have a game with Clay-Chalkville High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman Shazz Preston shares heartfelt moment with brother during win over Mississippi State
Alabama foootball’s freshman wide receiver, Shazz Preston and his older brother, Shawn Preston shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide’s win over Mississippi State. Shawn is a senior safety for Mississippi State. He noticed his younger brother was in the game during the fourth quarter and the...
Faith Matters: Should Christians celebrate Halloween?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in September, Halloween costumes, decorations, candy, spooky movies and haunted houses are promoted heavily across the U.S. in preparation for the fall holiday. Over the years, however, some Christians have expressed concerns about how celebrating the holiday conflicts with their faith. Trinity UMC Pastor Brian Erickson joined CBS 42 Anchor […]
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
Comments / 1