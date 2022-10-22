ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre

It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
24hip-hop.com

RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”

Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
momcollective.com

Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition

Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Faith Matters: Should Christians celebrate Halloween?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in September, Halloween costumes, decorations, candy, spooky movies and haunted houses are promoted heavily across the U.S. in preparation for the fall holiday. Over the years, however, some Christians have expressed concerns about how celebrating the holiday conflicts with their faith. Trinity UMC Pastor Brian Erickson joined CBS 42 Anchor […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

