kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - Biscuits made from Wyoming Heritage Grains Flour
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All-natural, heritage grains are what make Sara Wood’s flours so much healthier to use in your day to day baking. See how these flours make for some delicious biscuits on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
kotatv.com
BHSU men’s basketball team gears up for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After making it all the way to the national championship game last season the Black Hills State men’s basketball team is ready to deliver another big season. The Yellow Jackets return much of last year’s squad and are picked to finish first in the conference.
kotatv.com
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
kotatv.com
Sturgis Rally saw younger crowd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
kotatv.com
Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.
kotatv.com
National Mole Day 2022: brief history and activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole. Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
kotatv.com
Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for September
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gaming revenue in Deadwood was down in September, despite an uptick the month before. Last month’s gaming handle was down 5.37%, with the slot machine handle down by 6.07% . While gaming numbers might be down, sports wagering has increased by 60.49% when compared to September 2021 numbers, the inaugural month of sports wagering.
kotatv.com
Mild through Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Those around the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish will likely remain in the low 30s. We begin Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but it will quickly...
kotatv.com
Sturgis 83
Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Severe weather,...
kotatv.com
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
KEVN
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
kotatv.com
‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been more than three years since city and civic leaders began to gather publicly to discuss the issue of homelessness and how it impacts Rapid City. Monday night, those leaders got together at the Main Street fire station to talk-about what can be done.
kotatv.com
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.
kotatv.com
WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders. Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence...
South Dakota Teenager Nails Her Audition on “The Voice”
When you're 16-years-old, you're normally just learning how to drive or figuring out what career you're interested in. For one Rapid City 16-year-old, she did something pretty extraordinary. She just sang her heart out for one of television's biggest singing competitions. Rowan Grace is a Rapid City native who currently...
