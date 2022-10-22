CBA blanks Saratoga to stay unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs entered Friday night tied up with Guilderland and Shaker for the final two playoff spots in Section 2 Class AA. The Blue Streaks had the top dogs on their schedule, visiting undefeated CBA.

The Brothers’ star junior quarterback, Donald Jones, injured his ankle on the first possession of the game. Jack Gialanella filled in on the next possession, leading a touchdown drive capped off by a short Jahmir Pitcher run.

Jones returned on the next CBA possession, leading a touchdown drive of his own, also capped off by a Jahmir Pitcher touchdown run. Jones went on to lead CBA to a 20-0 win over Saratoga.

Saratoga Springs can clinch the fourth playoff spot in Class AA with a win over Colonie next Friday night.

