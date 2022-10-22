Data, analytics and premium experiences business Legends is buying a minority stake of upstart hockey league 3ICE and will be managing several lines of business for the independent league. Legends’ level of investment into 3ICE isn’t being disclosed. It joins Chicago venture capital firm KB Partners as the second publicly disclosed investor in the league. Teaming with Legends “is a large step forward that continues our rapid growth and further validates our business and will translate into better experiences for all of our fans, sponsors, players, investors and every division within 3ICE,” E.J. Johnson, founder and CEO of 3ICE, said. Inspired by the...

3 MINUTES AGO