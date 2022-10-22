Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan Tech volleyball sweeps Northern Michigan in three dominant sets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech led from start to finish in a dominant 3-0 sweep of rival Northern Michigan Tuesday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-21, and 25-12 to hand the Wildcats their fourth GLIAC loss of the season and improve to 16-8 overall and 8-6 in the conference.
Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.
10-22-22: NMU falls to Alaska Anchorage, Michigan Tech ties Bemidji State, High School Boys XC
Negaunee Running Back Kai Lacar dashes 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Miner's Stadium in Negaunee covered in snow after mid-October snnowstorm. NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what needs to get better against Alaska-Anchorage.
Troy Mattson to return as NMU head golf coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics between coaching and playing, Troy Mattson is returning to the Northern Michigan University athletic department after his June 2022 retirement. This time, Mattson will take over as the head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
WestPAC All-Conference High School Football Team named
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West PAC All-Conference football team was announced today. The team consists of players from all around the U.P. The team includes:
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
NMU’s clinical science program hosts first Open Lab Day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Healthcare facilities across the state continue to face staffing shortages. Northern Michigan University’s Clinical Science Department is trying to change that. On Tuesday, it hosted its very first open lab day. “Open lab day was a way for us to help out hospital affiliates that...
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon. The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples. There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who...
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter. The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
