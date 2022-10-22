Read full article on original website
multicare.org
Tacoma teacher grateful for outstanding cancer care
Laura Barber and her husband Jeff work at Annie Wright Schools in Tacoma. Jeff oversees the boarding program and Laura teaches 10th and 12th grade English. “In her role as an educator, she is a pillar in our community, teaching young people how to write, analyze literature and be good citizens,” says Blair Irwin, MD, Laura’s medical oncologist.
seattleschools.org
Remembering RBHS Alumnus D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.
We mourn and remember Rainier Beach High School alumnus, D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., who was tragically shot and killed outside of the business he owned, The Postman, on October 19. D’Vonne was an amazing point guard that led the RBHS Basketball team to a state title in 2008 under Coach...
seattleschools.org
Graduation Ceremony Class of 2023
The Garfield High School Graduation Ceremony is scheduled for June 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Visit the district Graduation page for a listing of all of the High School Graduations and current updates.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
seattleschools.org
AP Testing Information 2022-23
The registration and payment window for AP Exams is now open. Please follow the registration instructions below and make payment(s) via SchoolPay through your Parent Source Account before November 4, 2022. AP Exam Registration and Payment Window Closes November 4, 2022. Important!. Students must Register (via CollegeBoard) and Pay (via...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
rentonreporter.com
Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first
Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers
Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and...
The Suburban Times
Emergency Shelter funding available from County
Pierce County social media post. Over $13 million is available to support the development of new non-congregate emergency shelters including a shelter with medical respite services, and/or a shelter access hub to offer short-term stays, open 24/7. Applications due November 18. piercecountywa.gov/hssb.
What is a good salary in Tacoma?
Most salaries in Tacoma range between $40,207 (25th percentile) to $65,077 (75th percentile) annually. Do you know anyone who earns more than $65,077?
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
seattleschools.org
Garfield Theatre Performances Oct-Jan
Mark your calendars for the upcoming Garfield High School Theatre Productions!. Dramatic Paws Fall Showcase of Student Directed One Acts Oct 27 – 28 All shows will be at 4 p.m. in the Quincy Jones Performing Arts Center. Students direct, act, stage manage, design and produce showcases of student-created theatre, improv, video, music, and spoken word!
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
