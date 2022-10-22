Read full article on original website
Michigan Tech volleyball sweeps Northern Michigan in three dominant sets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech led from start to finish in a dominant 3-0 sweep of rival Northern Michigan Tuesday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-21, and 25-12 to hand the Wildcats their fourth GLIAC loss of the season and improve to 16-8 overall and 8-6 in the conference.
Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.
NMU Men’s Soccer looks to clinch home playoff game in regular season finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend. The Wildcat men’s soccer team has set themselves up to host a home playoff game with a win in the regular season finale. The Wildcats (5-6-4, 4-4-3 GLIAC) head to Parkside to take on the Rangers on Wednesday with the opening kick slated for 1 p.m.
Goalkeepers Shine as NMU and FSU Finish in 0-0 Tie
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - In a game featuring two of the top four scoring offenses in the GLIAC, neither the Wildcats or Bulldogs were able to put one in the net as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Freshman Ava Wilberding started in net for just the second time for NMU and shined with eight saves while picking up her first career shutout. Her counterpart, Dary Mosallaei, made five saves for a shutout of her own. The Wildcats are now 10-2-5 overall and remain in third place in the GLIAC with a record of 7-2-4. In the opening 10 minutes of play, each team produced a good look on net seeking an early goal, but goalkeepers Ava Wilberding and Darya Mosallaei were up to the challenge early. The sides continued to exchange looks throughout the opening 45 minutes, but neither side was able to get one to the back of the net. Two top offenses in the GLIAC were held scoreless in the first half. Ferris State led in total shots 7-6 and shots on goal 2-1. Molly Pistorius was the lone Wildcat to get a shot on target.
Troy Mattson to return as NMU head golf coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics between coaching and playing, Troy Mattson is returning to the Northern Michigan University athletic department after his June 2022 retirement. This time, Mattson will take over as the head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.
10-22-22: NMU falls to Alaska Anchorage, Michigan Tech ties Bemidji State, High School Boys XC
Negaunee Running Back Kai Lacar dashes 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Miner's Stadium in Negaunee covered in snow after mid-October snnowstorm. NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what needs to get better against Alaska-Anchorage.
WestPAC All-Conference High School Football Team named
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West PAC All-Conference football team was announced today. The team consists of players from all around the U.P. The team includes:
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
NMU’s clinical science program hosts first Open Lab Day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Healthcare facilities across the state continue to face staffing shortages. Northern Michigan University’s Clinical Science Department is trying to change that. On Tuesday, it hosted its very first open lab day. “Open lab day was a way for us to help out hospital affiliates that...
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
Roadside parks to close for the season Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in upper Michigan will be closed for the season on Thursday, October 27. MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close each year in late October and reopen in late April. Water and...
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
The Ryan Report - Oct. 23, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second to last Sunday of October speaking with Republican gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon. This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s opponent, Tudor Dixon (R), to discuss her background, Line 5, Proposal 3, education, and the upcoming election.
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
Whitmer, Dixon face off in final gubernatorial debate
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon (R) took to the stage at Oakland University for their second and final debate this election season. Each candidate is looking to gather support in a tight race with Election Day coming on Nov....
Falling back to rainy autumn weather early this week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A series of Great Plains systems bring rounds of rain, few thunderstorms and gusty southerly winds to Upper Michigan during the first half of the week. The first comes by way of the Canadian Prairies Monday night through Tuesday, followed by a second system lifting from the Southern Plains late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon. The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples. There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who...
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
Windy day with some showers
A slow-moving area of low pressure in North Dakota will lift northeast into Ontario. Scattered showers will move through the area today with conditions becoming windy as that system continues to move north. Wind Advisories are in effect for counties near Lake Superior as gusts will push 45mph. Then, a cold front moves in tonight with the second round of scattered showers, which will slowly track east tomorrow. Once this clears Wednesday will be a little cooler. High pressure will move by the end of the weekend keeping conditions dry through the weekend.
