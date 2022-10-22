Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Marine Corps Ball 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corps Ball will be taking place at the Terry Bison Ranch on November, 10th!. Tickets are $50 dollars per person at the door. Watch the interview for more information.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
As National school scores drop Wyoming still fares better-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Caregivers and Mental Health- VOSOT-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. During mental health awareness month, we take a look at caring for caregivers and what that means as our baby boomers continue aging. Caregivers provide help for family members aged 65 or older. A historical...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80, chain law in effect on some Wyoming highways in wake of storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting hazardous travel conditions on some Wyoming highways on Monday morning in the wake of a weekend snowstorm. In southeast Wyoming, a black ice advisory is in effect on Interstate 80 in the Arlington area, WYDOT reports as of 9:05...
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.
Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
cowboystatedaily.com
Axes And Alcohol: Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Creating New Class Of Liquor License
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ace’s Range owners April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, want to be add alcohol sales to help bolster business at their indoor golf simulator in Cheyenne. Being allowed to serve liquor would be another contributing asset for their...
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident
October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Family, School Move On After Transgender Film Shown In High School Class
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A student was asked to leave a Wyoming high school classroom this month after refusing to participate in a quiz on her own gender identity. Now the student’s family and the school are trying to move forward. A sociology teacher...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghosts: Runaway Train, Haunting Horse Among 30 Years Of Spooky Tales On Frightseeing Tour
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the still night air after most folks have gone to bed, the sound of a horse pawing at her stall is sometimes heard, insisting on one last midnight ride. This is what some have reported hearing in the vicinity of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
capcity.news
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
capcity.news
Annexation of land south of Cheyenne faces second reading in City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council discussed on second reading an ordinance that would annex land south of the city between South Greely Highway and Interstate 25. This ordinance was approved on second reading in the meeting tonight, Oct. 24. The land in question is adjacent to the...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Responds to Racism Concerns
Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District taking action to make district more inclusive to all students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided information about how Laramie County School District 1 plans to proceed after several events sparked community-wide attention. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members to feel a sense of. belonging,” Crespo said in a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
coloradosun.com
Northern Water board lowers initial Colorado-Big Thompson quota for first time since 2010
Northern Water has, for the first time in 12 years, lowered the initial amount of Colorado-Big Thompson supply it promises to deliver for the water year — a move multiple board members described as a cautious approach heading into winter and while negotiations over the future of the troubled Colorado River continue to play out.
capcity.news
One dead following afternoon shooting, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. According to a release from the department, deputies responded at around 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 43000 block of East I-80 Service Road.
Comments / 0