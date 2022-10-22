ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Marine Corps Ball 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corps Ball will be taking place at the Terry Bison Ranch on November, 10th!. Tickets are $50 dollars per person at the door. Watch the interview for more information.
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident

October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

School District Responds to Racism Concerns

Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
CHEYENNE, WY

