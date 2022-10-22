The U.P. has one last sunny day before rainy skies come around for Monday and parts of Tuesday. At first scattered rain will stick around for the overnight but as Monday rolls around in the afternoon more widespread rain starts in the west and moves eastward throughout the U.P. At some points there are chances of isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts can pick up at 30-35 mph. But by Wednesday rain chances will diminish with mostly cloudy skies.

