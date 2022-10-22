Read full article on original website
Roadside parks to close for the season Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in upper Michigan will be closed for the season on Thursday, October 27. MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close each year in late October and reopen in late April. Water and...
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
Falling back to rainy autumn weather early this week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A series of Great Plains systems bring rounds of rain, few thunderstorms and gusty southerly winds to Upper Michigan during the first half of the week. The first comes by way of the Canadian Prairies Monday night through Tuesday, followed by a second system lifting from the Southern Plains late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Iron River receives water-related state grant money
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds. This is to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to...
Windy day with some showers
A slow-moving area of low pressure in North Dakota will lift northeast into Ontario. Scattered showers will move through the area today with conditions becoming windy as that system continues to move north. Wind Advisories are in effect for counties near Lake Superior as gusts will push 45mph. Then, a cold front moves in tonight with the second round of scattered showers, which will slowly track east tomorrow. Once this clears Wednesday will be a little cooler. High pressure will move by the end of the weekend keeping conditions dry through the weekend.
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
The Ryan Report - Oct. 23, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second to last Sunday of October speaking with Republican gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon. This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s opponent, Tudor Dixon (R), to discuss her background, Line 5, Proposal 3, education, and the upcoming election.
Michigan gas price average falls 16 cents in past week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 16 cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.05 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, however, the national average is still lower than that at $3.85 per gallon. Despite gas demand being...
Sunny skies cap off weekend with rain Monday
The U.P. has one last sunny day before rainy skies come around for Monday and parts of Tuesday. At first scattered rain will stick around for the overnight but as Monday rolls around in the afternoon more widespread rain starts in the west and moves eastward throughout the U.P. At some points there are chances of isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts can pick up at 30-35 mph. But by Wednesday rain chances will diminish with mostly cloudy skies.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon (R) face off in second debate
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon (R) took to the stage at Oakland University for their second and final debate this election season. Each candidate is looking to gather support in a tight race with Election Day coming on Nov....
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
‘You need to be seen,’: Toys for Tots drive honors Neo Wilson
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Toys for Tots drive in Skandia is more than just helping families in need. The Wilsons’ lost their son, Neo, in July to a rare heart disease. Now, they are giving back to families in need for the upcoming holidays. The couple held...
TV6 newsroom announces staff promotions
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV6 is enhancing its team of reporters, which will bolster its position as Upper Michigan’s Source for local news, local weather and local sports. Longtime chief videographer Jerry Tudor is taking on a new role as TV6 Senior Reporter. Tudor has been with TV6...
Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora
AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
Brownstone Inn changes ownership after 31 years
AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant in Au Train is going to be under new ownership. The Brownstone Inn has been a community staple in Au Train since 1946. Jeff Van Bremen and Deborah Molitor have owned the Brownstone Inn for 31 years. When they saw it was for sale in the 1980s, they knew they had to have it.
Slim pickings: DeVooght’s Farm anticipates selling out of pumpkins before Halloween
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is six days away. If you’re still looking to carve a pumpkin this spooky season, you may want to hurry to the store to grab your gourd. Olivia DeVooght of DeVooght’s farm says her family grows a wide variety of pumpkins, but there are few left this fall.
