WLUC
Michigan Tech volleyball sweeps Northern Michigan in three dominant sets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech led from start to finish in a dominant 3-0 sweep of rival Northern Michigan Tuesday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-21, and 25-12 to hand the Wildcats their fourth GLIAC loss of the season and improve to 16-8 overall and 8-6 in the conference.
WLUC
NMU Men’s Soccer looks to clinch home playoff game in regular season finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend. The Wildcat men’s soccer team has set themselves up to host a home playoff game with a win in the regular season finale. The Wildcats (5-6-4, 4-4-3 GLIAC) head to Parkside to take on the Rangers on Wednesday with the opening kick slated for 1 p.m.
WLUC
Troy Mattson to return as NMU head golf coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics between coaching and playing, Troy Mattson is returning to the Northern Michigan University athletic department after his June 2022 retirement. This time, Mattson will take over as the head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.
WLUC
WestPAC All-Conference High School Football Team named
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West PAC All-Conference football team was announced today. The team consists of players from all around the U.P. The team includes:
WLUC
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
WLUC
Teams compete and get active at Ishpeming gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than a hundred people gathered at an Ishpeming gym Saturday for an international fitness competition. Participants registering for the Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit got active with sit ups and biking. Volunteers and local businesses like MQT Nutrition and Ish Creamery helped assist the event. This is the first time 906 CrossFit held and event like this, and event organizer Kerri Puckett said she’s happy with the turnout.
WLUC
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
WLUC
NMU’s clinical science program hosts first Open Lab Day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Healthcare facilities across the state continue to face staffing shortages. Northern Michigan University’s Clinical Science Department is trying to change that. On Tuesday, it hosted its very first open lab day. “Open lab day was a way for us to help out hospital affiliates that...
WLUC
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
WLUC
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
WLUC
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
WLUC
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
WLUC
Marquette prepares for safe Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday. Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.
WLUC
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
WLUC
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
WLUC
COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter. The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission looks ahead to 2023 projects
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
